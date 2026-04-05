I want to start with what is happening right now in the middle east, and then contextualize it by quickly going back over the last ten years of world history.

Today: https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump

Is this the expression of a sane, balanced, thoughtful and immensely powerful world leader? Powerful, yes. It sounds more like a child’s temper tantrum. A child that made a mistake—broke something he was not supposed to touch, for example, and is now distracting from the fallout with a tantrum. And I have not even delved into his commiting blasphemy against Allah, and what that invites from some Muslim nations.

Note, please, that the Iranians promised to respond in kind to US/Israeli attacks. Consider that we have this week attacked their nuclear power plant for the 4th time,

attacked universities, Iran’s largest pharmaceutical plant, its Pasteur Institute, an NIH equivalent, etc. Iran has announced its intention to blow up more critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf states, promised to go after US-affiliated research centers and universities, desalination plants, and the locations of Google and 17 other big tech companies with facilities in the Gulf area.

From No. 1’s Daily Digest, and other sources, we know the following: An F-15E and an A-10 Warthog were shot down on Friday, 2 Blackhawk helicopters were damaged, and earlier last week a bunch of US tankers that were on the ground in Saudi Arabia were bombed and disabled. They are critical for refueling US and Israeli fighters going to and returning from within bombing range of Iran.

We know War Secretary Hegseth has fired 26 top military officers since coming into office, and we suspect many have challenged the Iran war plans, especially the idea that the US has the capability to mount a limited ground war in a mountainous country of 90 million people, halfway around the world. Especially now that we have used up a good deal of our armamentarium.

And more from No. 1, revealing that the populist parties and their leaders (and even the globalist-led nations of Europe) have had enough of this war.

Recall that a French-Maltese oil tanker traversed the Strait of Hormuz after paying for the privilege in yuan. And complex negotiations for travel through the strait are ongoing.

Mark Wauck, citing Megatron and others, today suggests the US lost additional aircraft this weekend, including 2 C-130 Hercules, citing this list:

So, while we are damaging lots of civilian infrastructure and commiting war crime after crime, we are taking a good deal of enemy fire and spending an estimated $25 Billion per week doing so. (That is already $375 spent for every American.) And yet Iran’s underground missiles and drones and even planes remain safe. By the way, Iranian navy vessels escorted that French tanker ship across the Strait, so the Iranian navy was NOT completely demolished, as has been claimed.

But the US public is being censored and propagandized, and our president may also have been fed false intelligence about the progress of the war. In fact, he has not been seen in public since Friday, April 2, so we don’t even know if he is writing his own posts. But he did give a brief interview to the WSJ today.

Netanyahu has not been seen outside staged events for at least a week, and I can’t tell if his videos are deep fakes, but the carefully focused productions suggest to me they are.

Secretary of War Hegseth has fired 26 top miliary officers since taking office, many this past week, and appears to have purged the services of those who would push back on whatever he decides to have them do with respect to Iran. He appears to be a loose cannon, forcing his version of theology on the troops, and the Iranians have trolled him viciously with a Lego-themed rap video:

A nuclear technician turned whistleblower, Mordecai Vanunu, indicated that Israel had 100-200 nuclear weapons back in 1986. However, he wrote on his hand, when going to Jail, the number “400” which many took to mean that Israel had 400 nuclear weapons. The Karen Silkwood murder was allegedly a result of her investigation into 40 lbs of plutonium that had gone missing from her employer, Kerr-Magee. Some have claimed the plutonium was sent to Israel.

Israel to this day has a policy of “nuclear opacity.”

The US has aboout 5,000 nuclear weapons, as does Russia. Some are small and could potentially be used without the “Mutually Assured Destruction” scenario envisioned in recent years.

Of the 5,000, the United States has a stockpile of tactical (non-strategic) nuclear weapons for battlefiedl use, primarily consisting of 100-200 B61 gravity bombs deployed across Europe for NATO use. These weapons can have explosive yields from under 1 kiloton to over 100 kilotons.

Many people are worried that a vengeful Trump or Netanyahu, possibly injured or unhinged, could use nuclear weapons. Especially if they see this as fulfilling Biblical prophecy for the end times: a Messiah for the Jews and a Second Coming of Christ. Bill Cooper warned of this scenario in 1991 in his book. Or see him in this extremely interesting short video.

Surprisingly, at least according to Wikipedia, Muslims also believe in the second coming of Christ as a revered prophet.

As I have much more to write, but Substack is warning me I have reached a publication limit for email, I will end this and start a new post.

This post sets the stage for a discussion of what came before and where everything leads. Thanks for following along.