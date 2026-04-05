Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave's avatar
Dave
17h

What you're are gracefully achieving is akin to identifying the original contents of a blender after it was set on high to make a smoothie. PS. You don't sound Islamic. You sound like what you are - 'widely read' and knowledgeable.

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EJ's avatar
EJ
17h

The one good thing to come of this is the destruction of the Tech Bro's data center(s). Anything that throws a monkey wrench into the AI/digital ID surveillance plans is good!

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