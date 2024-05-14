14 Members of the Australian Parliament call on their government to exit the 2 WHO treaties
Making progress.
Excerpt:
“The IHR Amendments and the WHO Pandemic Treaty will transform the WHO from an advisory organisation to a supranational health authority dictating how governments must respond to emergencies which the WHO itself declares.
For the reasons above, that outcome is well outside the jurisdictional competence of the WHO and the WHA, and in any event, is unacceptable to many Australians. We call on the Government to reject the IHR Amendments and the WHO Pandemic Treaty at WHA77.”
This is important to keep autonomy. The WHO should not be allowed to have complete power over the country.
One foot in front of the other , day by day 🙏⚔️🙏