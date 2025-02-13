Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter16 State AGs would like Congress' help to prosecute Fauci and others who might otherwise avoid accountabilityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16 State AGs would like Congress' help to prosecute Fauci and others who might otherwise avoid accountabilityMeryl NassFeb 13, 2025125Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter16 State AGs would like Congress' help to prosecute Fauci and others who might otherwise avoid accountabilityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3318Sharehttps://www.alabamaag.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/letter-to-congress-covid-19-response-feb-5-2025.pdf125Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter16 State AGs would like Congress' help to prosecute Fauci and others who might otherwise avoid accountabilityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3318SharePreviousNext
I am fine with this. Fauci’s pardon is not protected from states! Multiple states can pile on!
It's a start. Would love to see more AGs step up!