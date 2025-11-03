Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey's avatar
Patriot Karen Cottey
4h

Dr. Nass, you are so inspiring! You have been instrumental in exposing the Fauci Funding of Gain of Function & the WWF-Globalists’ evil plan to microchip via Nanotubes of Graphene Oxide, & depopulation #Agenda30 to control; murder; maim; poison ☠️ humanity.

I have followed you since you and other brave & courageous doctors, journalists & scientists began to question Fauci, The CCP’ Wuhan, China’s Lockdown Biological [Warfare] Lab, where Bats 🦇 were being injected with SARS, Cancer Cells, MRNA-Gene Therapy, etc., so these evil people could actually make it possible for one species (Bats) to transmit viruses 🦠 to another species (Humans) to carry out their massive genocide. Bill Gates, Fauci & many others who are members of Klaus Schwab’s WEF should be criminally prosecuted for their actions against The Nuremberg Agreement. Millions of German Citizens, the Jewish citizens were blamed by Hitler for the failed economy, etc. They were rounded up in cattle cars (trains) & taken to Concentration Camps where they were experimented on, with no anesthesia; tortured; chemically gassed; starved; shot; and beaten to death.

I hope to see these evil people who collectively collaborated to poison us and murder us so they could control humans, globally, and carry out their Digital Monetary System which Bill Gates & his Microsoft Attorneys & Engineers patented on Patent Scope International Patent Office.

Thank you Dr. Nass!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Us taxpayers are always paying for NOTHING.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture