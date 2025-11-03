18 months ago, Sen. Roger Marshall investigated Jonna Mazet and Daszak's virus hunting, in which the taxpayer paid Mazet and UC Davis twice for the same pathogensIt is all in my old substack postMeryl NassNov 03, 202537139ShareUS Government pays twice to collect thousands of potential pandemic pathogens from Prof Jonna Mazet (UC Davis) and Daszak's networkMeryl Nass·May 20, 2024Read full story37139SharePreviousNext
Dr. Nass, you are so inspiring! You have been instrumental in exposing the Fauci Funding of Gain of Function & the WWF-Globalists’ evil plan to microchip via Nanotubes of Graphene Oxide, & depopulation #Agenda30 to control; murder; maim; poison ☠️ humanity.
I have followed you since you and other brave & courageous doctors, journalists & scientists began to question Fauci, The CCP’ Wuhan, China’s Lockdown Biological [Warfare] Lab, where Bats 🦇 were being injected with SARS, Cancer Cells, MRNA-Gene Therapy, etc., so these evil people could actually make it possible for one species (Bats) to transmit viruses 🦠 to another species (Humans) to carry out their massive genocide. Bill Gates, Fauci & many others who are members of Klaus Schwab’s WEF should be criminally prosecuted for their actions against The Nuremberg Agreement. Millions of German Citizens, the Jewish citizens were blamed by Hitler for the failed economy, etc. They were rounded up in cattle cars (trains) & taken to Concentration Camps where they were experimented on, with no anesthesia; tortured; chemically gassed; starved; shot; and beaten to death.
I hope to see these evil people who collectively collaborated to poison us and murder us so they could control humans, globally, and carry out their Digital Monetary System which Bill Gates & his Microsoft Attorneys & Engineers patented on Patent Scope International Patent Office.
Thank you Dr. Nass!
Us taxpayers are always paying for NOTHING.