Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter19 states already ban cell phones in schools. Sec. Kennedy calls for the rest to do soCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore19 states already ban cell phones in schools. Sec. Kennedy calls for the rest to do soMeryl NassMar 20, 202595Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter19 states already ban cell phones in schools. Sec. Kennedy calls for the rest to do soCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3514Sharehttps://x.com/AVPac_US/status/190275559280175957595Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS Newsletter19 states already ban cell phones in schools. Sec. Kennedy calls for the rest to do soCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3514SharePrevious
Yes, great news, but why has it been so difficult of a policy to implement.
+Let all teachers have theirs for emergency calls if needed (active shooter ‘excuse’)
+ Parents can call office if an emergency message needs to get to a student (like it’s been done for decades)!!
Thats one part. Now get them off iPads and computers for all their work. Using a pencil or pen is essential for brain development