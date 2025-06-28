Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl's CHAOS Newsletter

Sounds Like Nonsense
4h

ANDREW BRIDGEN

https://x.com/ABridgen/status/1934712926473966011

Yesterday I posted the Bilderberg group’s Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars paper.

Another important book is The Club of Rome's First Global Revolution, 1991.

Most people only quote the words from page 115. But other words which are just as important are those on page 108 about inventing enemies:

“…Bring the divided nation together to face an outside enemy, either a real one, or else one invented for the purpose…” (p108)

"...The Common Enemy of Humanity Is Man:

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill.... All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself..."

(p115, First Global Revolution, Club of Rome, 1991)

https://archive.org/details/firstglobalrevol0000king/page/95/mode/1up?q=Invented

Big E
4h

The climate change narrative is a way to gain total control over world population, transfer great gobs of money to the “elite,” and allow many forms of harmful weather engineering to continue unchecked.

Climate and weather have ebbed and flowed naturally for millenia, without human interference and not much impact. We’ve only fake modeled, measured, and cherry picked data during a tiny timeframe geologically speaking. There’s no telling just how devastating globalist climate management activities will be for humans, plants, animals, soil, air, and water over future millenia.

