Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
16m

Good job Meryl. Ever think about running for Senate?

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
just now

Thanks for this----we can't forget about it.

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