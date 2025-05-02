First, the National Cancer Institute (a branch of NIH) apparently gave a grant of $89 BILLION dollars, over 25 years, to a medical charity to manage the National Cancer Institute’s facility in Frederick, Maryland that is linked to (and located inside of) Fort Detrick—on January 17, 2025.

The charity has never done anything before. It was formed in 2022 but media say no money has passed through it. It is associated with the University of California system, which ran the WMD Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. But it seems the U of C no longer manages Lawrence Livermore; it has become a GOCO (government owned, contractor operated) facility.

In any event, this massive contract promised $89 billion dollars to an organization that only exists on paper. HMMM…

Why do both NIAID and the National Cancer Institute have two major facilities within an army base (Fort Detrick), associated with high level security?

Get a load of this map of the NCI facility—it is humongous. WHAT is going on there?

But it doesn’t stop there: there are loads of other National Cancer Institute Frederick facilities in Frederick and worldwide:

Advanced Technology Research Facility at Riverside Research Park

The main buildings that make up the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNLCR), including NCI’s Advanced Technology Research Facility (ATRF), are located at Riverside Research Park in Frederick, Maryland, about 5 miles from the main campus. FNLCR has additional laboratories and offices nearby and around the world. ATRF is located at 8560 Progress Drive, Frederick, MD 21701. Visitors to ATRF, the Vaccine Clinical Materials Program, or other NCI Frederick locations must report to the reception or security desk located at that facility. Visitors must be escorted at all times, unless specifically authorized.

You would think they would have cured cancer by now, if that was what they were actually trying to do.

They are using Fort Detrick for a reason. We just don’t know what that reason is. All cars are searched before entry, and you must get a visitor badge at a special location (not the entry point) before you can visit the “Cancer Center.”

Anyway, HHS is investigating the “Friday before leaving office” $89 Billion dollar Biden contract. I suggest they investigate what is going on at the massive NCI Cancer Research Center in Frederick and around the world.

_______________

A peculiar press release went out today, announcing that NIH was funding an in-house, $500 million dollar effort to develop a universal flu vaccine and a universal coronavirus vaccine. No yearly boosters. An unchanging part of the virus would be targeted.

The press release was breathless, really over-the-top:

The thing is, this idea of a “one and done” flu vaccine has been the holy grail of vaccinology for many decades. And no one ever got it off the drawing board. Has there been some major new discovery that was held in abeyance, just waiting for a new administration to come in and claim it?

The beta propiolactone at the heart of this new platform has been used for vaccines for over 70 years. So what exactly is new?

Coincidentally, leading the vaccine development charge are Jeffrey Taubenberger, a close Fauci associate who was named acting NIAID director this week and was panned by The Defender yesterday, and his close colleague Matt Memoli, the new deputy NIH Director. It looks like they gave themselves a large chunk of change to build out their idea.

BARDA has something to do with the grant too. BARDA gives money to develop “countermeasures” for chem, bio, radiation attacks and pandemics. It is not clear which pot of money the $500 million comes from and how this decision was made.

What I can say is that if the vaccine(s) that are developed truly work and are commercialized, they will be worth many $billions, and the USG employee developers stand to receive up to $150,000/year in royalties, indefinitely.

Lots of questions, few answers about this contract.

Today’s Defender wrote about the contract:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-nih-launch-500-million-project-develop-universal-vaccines-pandemic-viruses/