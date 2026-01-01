Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tomas Hull's avatar
Tomas Hull
1h

Gold's "value" is agreed upon... If the world's economy collapses the only exchange values will be food and not gold because people can eat food and not gold...lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
2h

It sucked me in for a bit. Time to start considering the provenance of everything, given the advent of deep fake AI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture