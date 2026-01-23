Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unja Bed's avatar
Unja Bed
21h

I encourage people to talk about this stuff, and see no point being too critical. These articles benefit people who may be new to the subject matter. However, that exact phrasing — “The Great Reset is the transformation of human society into a controlled dystopia based on AI. And to establish this, the current status quo must disappear.” that is quoted at the start — does not correspond directly to any public statement from Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, or any of the usual figures associated with the Great Reset narrative.

But most of us understand their objectives. Personally, I suspect AI will be a very convenient scapegoat for outcomes that the Elites have so patiently planned and set in motion. Because it won't be anyone's fault!

I agree that for many, the Covid scamdemic was the first public display of their intentions and capabilities. For me, it was confirmation of many theories that previously lacked hard proof. Suddenly, many pieces of the puzzle fitted together.

My suggestions for improvements to this narrative would be;

Don't confuse American or Western militaries/interests with Elite interests. The Elite do have countries' political and military power in their circle of influence. They will use them to suit themselves, even at the expense of said resource and the 'governing' country. They do not care for a particular race or religion. We saw this with 911 and have seen this recently in Israel when they purposely 'looked the other way'.

The UN / WHO / ICCC, etc., was set up by Globalist Elites, Rockefeller et al., not America. They are the brainchild and shepherds of the climate con. They have invested heavily in instilling this myth into the woodwork of as many governments, universities, large corporations, and mainstream media as possible for many decades. They are the ones who will benefit most from the unaccountable power they will hold unless people discuss this more and raise consciousness. I recommend the book 'Rockefeller, Controlling the Game' by Jacob Nordangard, which accurately documents everything well since 1870.

My final point is, as we collectively unravel their evil deeds and intentions, let's not be distracted or drawn into more wars. Whatever you think (or have been influenced to think) about Iran or China, the ordinary citizen will not benefit from another large-scale war. The Elites will, of course, and boy, what a way to sweep all their sins under the rug. So I believe we also need to be strong in our unity against any further wars, for that reason alone. Stay free, everyone.

Reply
Share
2 replies
jUsT BeCaUsE i cAn B's avatar
jUsT BeCaUsE i cAn B
10h

Great article Meryl! Meryl provides great and informative material. I would also recommend people who follow this substack to check out other people who are doing similar work on exposing this type of information. Check out Mel K on Rumble. Check out Derrick Broze, and watch his documentary series "The Pyramid of Power". They compliment all that you have read from Meryl and Children's Health Defense website and many others. Enjoy and take care!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture