The articles in this series build on each other in terms of content. To understand the individual parts, consideration in the overall context is necessary. A description of the technology behind the cognitive warfare weapon system can be found in Magazines XVI + XVII. Intro Ordo ab Chao (Order out of Chaos), the Great Reset, the New World Order – buzzwords that describe an artificially initiated process to fundamentally transform the world and human consciousness. The book ‘The Great Reset’ (2020), hailed as a guide and bible for this plan, summarises the underlying objective as follows: ‘The Great Reset is the transformation of human society into a controlled dystopia based on AI. And to establish this, the current status quo must disappear.’ How do the architects of this dystopia work to successfully implement their undertaking? Which features characterise the precisely planned destruction of global human society? How is the necessary readjustment of human consciousness carried out in order to implement acceptance of the new paradigm? How is the created chaos transferred into the desired New Order? And how does this ensure the long-term supremacy of the ‘demolition experts’ (the Few)? Merge In the course of the complete transformation of human society, we are observing the globally enforced merger of three major currents that fundamentally shape human thought and action. Science, religion and politics are being hastily mixed into a diffuse mush with the aim of achieving an absolute concentration of power. Anything that does not fit is made to fit without further ado. In addition to Truth and civilisational achievements, common sense, in particular, is one of the lamentable victims of this Ordo ab Chao simulation game. In the context of the corona pandemic, science and politics were stirred into a concoction of absurdities. Newtonian science, which is considered the pillar of rational, progressive thinking and shapes the worldview of a large part of humanity, was supposed to lend validity to the political narrative ‘We are all going to die (today or tomorrow at the latest) and must be vaccinated immediately’. Trillions of humans could thus be easily put into a fear-based Fight, Flight & Freeze State, while the profit-oriented will of the Few was forced upon them. Behind the porous protective wall of a science bent beyond recognition, ‘democratic’ structures were dismantled globally and sustainably. Constitutions and Human Rights were bombed out of existence without discussion, using baseless phrases (of inevitability). The separation of powers was undermined by emergency laws, legitimised by the ‘truth claim’ of science. Legislative, judicial and executive power were concentrated in the hands of a Few in a lightning-fast process; the executive, with a brutality directed against its own citizens, made it unequivocally clear that those in power were now irrevocably declaring war on them (their own citizens). Science, as a pillar of an enlightened social order, has fallen by the wayside in this process. In order to function in step with the political narrative, its aim to open up a space for clear thinking has been so distorted, inverted and censored that it, like most of its representatives, has lost all credibility. The illusion of independent research has been crushed like a pesky insect before the eyes of the world’s population, as have those courageous souls who have opposed this mutilation with fact-based arguments. The string pullers behind this merger seem little bothered by this loss. In inconceivable arrogance, they absorbed science and thus the right to free, independent research for the benefit of humanity, a long time ago, non-negotiable. And they hold their prey firmly in their iron grip. Science has only to convey what serves them, and at the time they consider appropriate, is the brusque announcement to the world population. Unabashedly, they use its now bloodless façade to push their agenda forward hastily. The truly independent voices of science have been tracked down, isolated and sanctioned by intelligence services in this process…. The enforcement of the pandemic measures, marked by arbitrariness, endless contradictions, incompetence, and corruption, also marks another turning point in human history. Here, it became obvious for the first time that the actors behind the New World Order are now aggressively testing the possibilities of cognitive, hybrid warfare to directly influence the consciousness of the general population – with the help of a weapon system that enables total control over the five senses (perception, thoughts, emotions, actions) and the entire existence of a human being. And indeed, instead of a wave of outrage that should follow the deliberate destruction of the civil liberties, livelihoods and health of trillions of humans through lockdowns and untested vaccines, we are witnessing a humanity that is now faced with a completely different problem – a physical, as well as mental, condition in ruins. The recognition of cause and effect seeps only agonisingly slowly through the massively triggered fog wall of cognitive dissonance into the consciousness of a permanently traumatised humanity. The investment made by governments, which during the corona pandemic demonstrably employed more psychologists as well as highly endowed advertising agencies than doctors and epidemiologists with in-depth expertise, seems to have paid off. Collective trauma as the fundamental foundation of all forms of mind control has been successfully implemented. And while the Truth is slowly coming to light, despite resistance from a corrupt political and media industry, the puppet masters are hastily launching the next, carefully prepared stage in their simulation game to plunge the illusory construct of the old world (Matrix) into chaos and ultimately transform it into their New World (Cloud). Their web of lies is built on shaky foundations, and their strategy is to keep humanity under constant attack and overwhelm them with traumatic events until they finally give up all resistance. The chances of humanity emerging strengthened from the process, of truly establishing justice, and of finally restoring science to its rightful place as a pillar of free, independent thought and research, are vanishing before our eyes into thin air. Staged crises have always been big business for the ‘leaders of this world’. The bleeding organism of the ‘old world’ lures the sharks of the military-industrial complex out of hiding, and reveals one thing very clearly: Humanity is no match for the evil that is now emerging from the shadows. The voracious predator with cold, dead eyes is working its way through the swarm of goldfish with devastating effect. The End Time Scenario Alongside science, the world religions represent a fundamental pillar that shapes and influences the paradigm of trillions of humans around the world. The long-planned and now imminent fusion of religion and politics thus represents another important tool for destabilising and reprogramming the consciousness of the masses. Humanity is being guided in this world by an overarching religious agenda that propagates the inevitable coming of a political, religious, military sole ruler over the world. All three world religions (Judaism, Christianity, Islam) have already positioned themselves (foresightedly) in such a drama thousands of years ago through their religious scriptures/prophecies. Millions of humans on this planet believe that an end-time scenario, as described in the prophecies, is literally their destiny/karma and that of the world. These prophecies give wings to a political agenda that also conjures up the end times of humanity through overpopulation and climate change. It is a perfect match; and we are currently observing a coordinated, hand-in-hand effort in which religion and politics are deliberately passing the ball back and forth. … Published in English & German.

Summary—from Professor Denis Rancourt

Several global generic ideologies were seeded by the USA-controlled United Nations (UN) of the early 1990s, following the dissolution of the USSR, and were actively percolated into all Western institutions (education, propaganda instruments, law, governance, hiring policies, etc.) (Rancourt, 2019). These delivered generic ideologies became tied to and protected by strong career and institutional interests, but also spun towards absurd and damaging lucrative endpoints (e.g., gender equity replaced women’s rights and morphed into the gender fluidity that feeds a grotesque medical industry). The thus introduced and evolving ideology of climate change is an ideology centered on a fictitious kind of climate change that is mitigated by good behaviour, large investments using public funds, and industrial restructuring. It is a protection racket with no valid scientific justification. I describe the geopolitical, Western global elite, Big Finance and Big Tech contexts that have recently led to a USA Trump administration withdrawal from the climate imperative. The withdrawal is seen in the administration’s abandonment of the relevant 1992 UN treaty, in the Department of War cleansing itself of “climate change crap”, and in Bill Gates’ recent public distancing from the climate apocalypse. Definition of a protection racket “A protection racket is a criminal scheme where a group extorts money (called “protection money”) from individuals or businesses by threatening them with violence, damage, or disruption, while simultaneously offering to “protect” them from those same threats, often created or exaggerated by the racketeers themselves. It’s essentially extortion disguised as security …” ―Google AI The climate change imperative is an imposed ideology for globalist elite control and exploitation The ideologies of climate change, gender fluidity and language toxicity censorship are not diseases that arose spontaneously or from science. Rather, they were systematically introduced top-down using United Nations (UN) sponsored machinations in the early 1990s following the dissolution of the Soviet Union and are engineered and maintained instruments to facilitate structured global elite predation of the Western captured world. I showed this in my 2019 essay entitled “Geo-Economics and Geo-Politics Drive Successive Eras of Predatory Globalization and Social Engineering—Historical Emergence of Climate Change, Gender Equity, and Anti-Racism as State Doctrines” (Rancourt, 2019). Recently the Trump administration has―in the flailing and consolidating USA empire―withdrawn from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) established in 1992 (“Withdrawing the United States from International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States”, The White House, 7 January 2026). This signals an internal battle between nationalist interests in the USA and Western globalist bankers previously more subservient to the USA. One of many signs of these tensions is the shocking “Statement from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell” (Federal Reserve, 2026). Basically, since the end of World War II and especially since the early 1990s dissolution of the USSR, dominant forces wanted control and compliance. During stable periods the best large-scale compliance systems are ideological principles that are culturally integrated. Historically, these are cultural identity and religion. The applied religion or ideology benefits its managers and enables top-tier extraction of public wealth without revolt. (See the subsection “Mass-cooperation induced by organized religion” in Rancourt, 2019, at pages 35-37). The modern Western globalists want weak national states and minimal social and family cohesion. Large nuclear and extended families are resilient ecosystems that can be refractory against external manipulation (Todd, 2024), so they are dismantled and disincentivized. Similarly for independent thought and business, and private property, so they are disallowed and regulated by institutions and laws. An overarching theoretical frame is presented in my “Conceptual Model of State Collapse” (Rancourt, 2026). Independent competing traditional ideologies are ridiculed and neutralized―and also instrumentalized against threatening social classes―using employer discipline, a co-opted educational system and powerful constant propaganda. The resulting atomized and indoctrinated individuals are given identities and shared values using delivered generic ideologies, including the ideology of climate change, which is an ideology centered on a fictitious kind of climate change that is mitigated by good behaviour, large investments of public funds, and industrial restructuring. The ideological frames that were seeded and nurtured by the largely Western and Western-elite-captured UN and that were percolated to all Western institutions (education, military, etc.) create the conditions for optimized global predation (Rancourt, 2019). Nations and their citizens—under so-called democracy with elite-chosen fake so-called representatives—even came to promote “attracting investment” as the preferred means of development, thus begging to be exploited; while elite players, who are often lead cheerleaders of the global generic ideologies, rake in billions from stock market transactions and large public investments. The thereby enabled structural funnelling of wealth from occupied and captured nations and from the lower and middle classes to the Western globalist elite is socio-historically referred to as “the wealth pump”. It is recognized to cause continental-scale harm and suffering (Centre for Applied Research, Norwegian School of Economics et al., 2015; Fernandez and Hendrikse, 2020), accompanied by intense actual environmental degradation. And, it spontaneously evolves towards excess that becomes destabilizing to the point of causing large-scale meltdowns and failures or “resets” (Fischer, 1996; Todd, 2024; Turchin, 2023). Basically, the climate change imperative, like military arms sales and the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, is a protection racket in which the state extorts public funds to protect the public from a fictitious global calamity described by the state. We can add global infant so-called immunization campaigns (Rancourt, 2025). This is the framework for understanding climate politics. Utilitarian purposes of the delivered end-of-history ideologies In-effect the main purpose of the post-USSR Western generic ideologies of climate change, gender fluidity and language toxicity censorship was to facilitate political manipulation and exploitation of the thus groomed occupied public and enable lucrative universal care and protection rackets. Also, rapid organic population growth itself and large populations in themselves are threats to protected societies of elites living in gated domains because of unpredictability and difficulty to surveil and control, and because large new populations spawn new and powerful elite competitors. The imposed climate change ideology offers both the promise of a lever to slow or prevent growth via emission control and an ideological pretext for complete surveillance and control of movement and consumption (30-minute cities, digital money). There is also the ever-present and often dominant geopolitical dimension. The new ideologies can be used to justify war (to save women, to bring democracy), or simply to vilify geopolitical opponents (because they supposedly pollute, have large populations, reject gender fluidity, have their own state religions, and so on). In addition, climate narratives are used to cover up large-scale human and environmental disasters caused by global finance demands and investment and trading scams, and climate dogma is reinforced by blaming local disasters and mismanagement on climate change. One common example is dismantling or incapacitating water management facilities supposedly in the goal of environmental restoration and then blaming resulting floods on climate change. This is not unlike declaring and “responding” to a fake pandemic as a cover for targeted bio-weapon, physical, psychological or chemical attacks, and falsely blaming local health events or artificial testing anomalies on circulating pandemic-potential viruses and their presumed variants. For the pandemic context see “Constraints from Geotemporal Evolution of All-Cause Mortality on the Hypothesis of Disease Spread During COVID” by Hickey et al. (2025). Finally, geopolitics is relevant in contracting or expanding the global territory of Western finance occupation and industrial wealth extraction. Part of the pressure favouring Western expansion is from media propaganda and institutional capture that penetrate competing geopolitical blocs (Russia, China, BRICS) and promote the global ideologies of climate change, gender equity, and plutocracy as the highest form of democracy—all presented as opposing bad and promoting good—while displacing established societal networks. In addition, there is widespread CIA-sponsored terrorism and interference, where a more direct approach is practical. Western elite infighting over ideological instruments Contrary to the wishful thinking of many, any vulnerability of climate change ideology does not arise from the palpable nonsense of scientific propaganda about tipping points, rising sea levels, scorched earth scenarios, climate migration, species extinction, environmental collapse, and increasing frequency and magnitudes of extreme weather events. Propaganda, institutionalized education and career interests have easily captured the professional and managerial classes (including scientists) on all these points. Whereas all severe environmental degradation is actually due to large-scale oppression and industrial practices (Rancourt, 2007). As with any dominant system or instrument of elite parasitic exploitation on a territory, the main factor determining the dynamics of climate ideological oppression and the dynamics of implementation of climate instruments of control and wealth extraction is the constant battle between opposing elite factions. Logic and actual and independent science have relatively little impact. Any system of dominance always attracts and must repel elite challengers (Turchin, 2023). The elite factions or blocs in the USA are no exception. Popular sentiment or protest are largely irrelevant most of the time. The said constant battle of varying focus and intensity between competing elite factions concerns both conflicts about the overall strategy benefiting all the major elites and conflicts over control of domains of wealth extraction. A good example is tying individual resources to national electronic control as an optimal national (or supranational) robust real-world basis for currency, which China has already largely achieved, whereas in the USA there is a limiting mega battle or turf war on the “how to” between Big Finance and Big Tech, as explained by Yanis Varoufakis (Varoufakis, 2024). Climate change ideology is vulnerable to the said battles between competing elite factions in the USA, as corroborated by the above-mentioned USA Trump administration 7 January 2026 withdrawal from the UNFCCC. The vulnerability may arise from competition between the industrial base (including energy extraction and military industries) and globalist high finance interests, which are somewhat connected to the MAGA base and the captured professional classes, respectively. Battles between competing elite factions in the USA, and realignment of priorities, therefore have produced a recent and surprising abandonment of climate priorities:

Chief globalist representative of protection rackets Bill Gates publicly distanced himself from catastrophic survival-threatening climate scenarios, insisting instead that we must save the world through health initiatives (specifically, his publicly funded infant vaccination programs) (Gates, 2025; CNBC Television, 2025)

The Trump administration of the USA has cleansed the “climate change crap” from the policies and concerns of the newly named Department of War (Hegseth, 2025; Waldman, 2025)

The USA is withdrawing from the UNFCCC (The White House, 2026)

Now those are tipping points. The said battles between competing elite factions in the USA are themselves not determined but driven by geopolitical and geoeconomic forces in the rapidly evolving world. Here, the competition between Asia (notably China, Russia, India) and the Western USA-captured world is fundamental. For example, maybe the climate change and vaccine preparedness programs are too expensive and distracting in the face of planned and actual real hot wars and blockades (Ukraine, China, Venezuela, Iran)? Maybe China is profiting more from the boosted green technological revolution? Maybe energy prices and movements risk being too confined by overarching carbon controls? Maybe the risk of rebellion over losing relatively inexpensive transportation options is too great? Maybe the energy industry sector has gained more leverage over Western global affairs, via the strategic and financial importance of oil and gas? Maybe the USA is considering and attempting a reinforced petrodollar currency comeback? Maybe geoscientists are finding it more and more difficult not to revolt against absurd claims? Maybe ordinary folks can no longer tolerate being blamed for weather? All these are potential factors. Existence or non-existence of a scientific basis is irrelevant The difference between the climate and vaccine scams is that the vaccine industry has an intimate connection with defence projects whereas climate does not. Climate control is elusive and limited whereas the ability to con entire populations into pandemic fear and acceptance to literally be injected is demonstrated. The USA military purports to believe that the ability to protect against bio-threats by mass vaccination is a question of national security. A massive industry and supporting institutions are dedicated to and benefit and grow from vaccine preparedness. Military vaccine preparedness means that vaccines must continuously be produced at high cost (production facilities cannot viably be idle), which explains the flu and COVID-19 propaganda and imperatives. Chicken eggs are replaced by lipid nanoparticles for economic efficiency but the institutional and profit drivers remain. Both scams (climate and flu or pandemic vaccines) are equally without any hard scientific basis, and both cause and contribute to immiseration of the lower societal strata. All such scams are possible because the USA regime as an empire has been such a dominant power, not needing to be rational, efficient or fair in order to dominate, which is fertile ground for extreme elite corruption and over exploitation. As geopolitical constraints become more real, the USA through elite and popular struggles would need to somewhat abandon its ways and reform itself or follow in the path of all failed empires that imploded. There really is no scientific basis for the climate change imperative and there is no reliable measurable increase in global mean surface temperature Finally, regarding the absence of science supporting climate change alarmism: Empirical evidence does not show increasing extreme weather. The basic planetary radiation balance physics shows insensitivity to increasing atmospheric CO2. Atmospheric CO2 is not determined by human activity. Sea levels are not measurably increasing, using reliable measures. The reported surface temperature data are contrived and in-effect fabricated, at best suffering from systemic confirmation bias. I showed that the reports of increased forest fires are incorrect, in my 2016 article “Anatomy of the false link between forest fires and anthropogenic CO2” (Rancourt, 2016). I made a rigorous first-principles calculation of planetary radiation balance in my 2011 article “Radiation physics constraints on global warming: C02 increase has little effect” (Rancourt, 2011). Recently, Hickey showed based on access to information (ATI) documents and temperature time series data from the hundreds of Canadian weather stations that the claimed mean surface instrumental temperature trends for Canada are at best in error, in his extensive 2025 paper entitled “Artificial stepwise increases in homogenized surface air temperature data invalidate published climate warming claims for Canada” (Hickey, 2025). Tentative Big Picture Overview The geopolitical transformation that is the emergence of a multi-polar world and the loss of USA hegemony, coupled with intense elite USA infighting between Big Finance and Big Tech (Varoufakis, 2024), is causing the death of globalist generic ideologies seeded in the early 1990s (notably the climate change ideology) as the USA recalibrates and engages in hot wars of destruction (Ukraine, Iran, Lebanon, occupied Palestine, Yemen) and military territorial assertions (Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland). The said globalist generic ideologies (climate change, gender equality which became gender fluidity, language anti-racism which engendered critical race theory) first served the empire and its parasitic elites by boosting both the USA dollar and predatory globalization while socially engineering a compliant public, but now hinder the empire as the said ideologies evolve towards ever more absurd endpoints. The empire presently seeks to increase efficiency and competence in vital sectors for hemispheric domination, while using war and covert operations to control the largest possible part of world resources, newly anchoring itself in AI governance and social engineering, and potentially an electronic currency (stablecoin). The ideology-tied exploitation rackets most at risk immediately appear to be climate change and universal infant immunization, which extract huge rents from the Western public economy. Other presently pervasive scams will follow the same fate as the empire further recedes, as national sovereignties are recovered in many countries, and as the real economy of production and distribution becomes preeminent in most of the world. Denis Rancourt holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in physics, and a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Toronto. He was a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) of Canada international post‑doctoral candidate in national scientific laboratories including in The Netherlands at the Kamerlingh Onnes Laboratory of the Leiden Institute for Physics. He then became a national NSERC University Research Fellow (NSERC-URF), in Canada, and a lead researcher and professor at the University of Ottawa for 23 years, where he became a tenured Full Professor. He is an interdisciplinary research scientist, and has published over 100 articles in peer‑reviewed science journals, in many different areas of science, while concentrating on epidemiology since 2020. He is presently co-director and researcher at the non-profit “CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest” (correlation-canada.org).

