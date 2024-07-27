Quick summaries of 250 studies:

ICAN’s collection on how all the childhood vaccines were studies before approval. It turns out none had a long-term safety study using a true placebo. This is mind-boggling. Vaccinology appears to be a religion, not a science. ICAN and Aaron Siri have now collected all the data and can prove it.

https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/no-placebo-101823.pdf