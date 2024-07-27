2 quite useful data collections
250 studies on COVID vaccine injuries, and a collection on the childhood vaccines
Quick summaries of 250 studies:
ICAN’s collection on how all the childhood vaccines were studies before approval. It turns out none had a long-term safety study using a true placebo. This is mind-boggling. Vaccinology appears to be a religion, not a science. ICAN and Aaron Siri have now collected all the data and can prove it.
https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/no-placebo-101823.pdf
It's unbelievable to see billionaire Gates involved in creating gain-of-function virology and genetic therapies that harm and kill people, yet he remains unindicted and unprosecuted. These are terrible crimes.
