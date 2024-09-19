Share this post2 recent interviews I gave on the Pact/UN and on Food issuesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2 recent interviews I gave on the Pact/UN and on Food issueswith The Breakfast Team and Financial RebellionMeryl NassSep 19, 202414Share this post2 recent interviews I gave on the Pact/UN and on Food issuesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://realitycheck.radio/replay/meryl-nass-un-summit-for-the-future-and-the-sinister-pact-they-are-hoping-to-greenlight-who-treaty-2-0/You have to go to the link to watch ithttps://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/take-action-2024/14Share this post2 recent interviews I gave on the Pact/UN and on Food issuesmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePreviousNext
Miss Nass, I read one of your previous articles that said that the UN's pact has been hit with a roadblock or two. I really wanna ask this: is there any more good news you got for us? I would sleep better knowing if this thing crashed an burned.