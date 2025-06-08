2 stories about food and farming: Uplifting story about farming in Vermont, and a warning about what may be lurking in your store-bought chicken... arsenic and prozac?
First the good news. Farming and local food is having a rebirth in Vermont. (So is local beer). Leave it to the CSM to leave you smiling (and hungry).
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2025/0608/vermont-local-organic-bipartisan-big-food
Then the bad news. This story is from 2012 by Nicholas Kristof at the NYT. Scientists analyzed chicken feathers and what they found will dismay and shock you. This is what happens when industrial food goes global and only profit matters. You won’t be hungry after reading this.
https://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/05/opinion/kristof-arsenic-in-our-chicken.html
NYT is paywalled.
Arsenic in chicken feathers - what's also disturbing is another downstream effect of that as many of us who organically garden use feather meal as a nitrogen source. Very concerning.