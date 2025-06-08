First the good news. Farming and local food is having a rebirth in Vermont. (So is local beer). Leave it to the CSM to leave you smiling (and hungry).

https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2025/0608/vermont-local-organic-bipartisan-big-food

Then the bad news. This story is from 2012 by Nicholas Kristof at the NYT. Scientists analyzed chicken feathers and what they found will dismay and shock you. This is what happens when industrial food goes global and only profit matters. You won’t be hungry after reading this.

https://www.nytimes.com/2012/04/05/opinion/kristof-arsenic-in-our-chicken.html