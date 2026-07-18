Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie DoodleBug's avatar
Debbie DoodleBug
2m

So sorry about the diarrhea, but very glad that you're feeling better having used the garlic was smart. Of course Trump is bringing in as much money for himself, and his family, because he's evil and very selfish!!

I'm praying for everyone, and for the world 🙏

Reply
Share
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
2m

I usually take what Pepe said with a lot of salt. But I am with him on this "great reset" by causing a global depression intentionally. My nonsense theory is that this planned depression also cancels out the inevitable explosion of fiat currencies in USD, EUR, JPY, and RMB by trashing all kinds of paper assets. Living on a farm not only increases one's chance of survival but also protects one's wealth. No luck for most of the city dwellers.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture