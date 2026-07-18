I have been to three conferences in the past 6-7 weeks, staying in hotels and eating restaurant food. I suddenly had severe cramping and diarrhea at the end of the last conference, which lingered a little over the next couple of weeks. With the current epidemic of cyclosporiasis, it seemed a likely cause of a prolonged gut disturbance.

But I saw no point in trying to get a diagnosis. Labs are notoriously poor at finding parasites in the stool, and some (like the last hospital where I worked) gave up their microbiology lab completely, against my will.

The hospital president claimed it was getting harder to find microbiologists, and they could simply send their samples to Bangor (75 minutes’ drive) where they would get on a plane each evening and fly to another state, where the samples would then be processed. Hospital president had no concerns about the death of parasites or other microorganisms that were not processed rapidly—why would he, since his training was as a CPA? He could still charge the same for the tests, and spend less to get them done.

Anyway, I was not sick enough to seek out a lab, and being allergic to sulfa drugs, which are the only recommended drugs, I was not going to seek out a prescription. Then I recalled that a veterinarian had had me use raw garlic, mixed into their food, to worm some puppies very effectively. I also had oregano growing, which can be a powerful gut cleanser too.

So I mixed a lot of raw garlic and some raw, fresh oregano into my food, and the bug seems to have abated. Maybe this will help someone else, so put it in the back of your mind.

Now for the bad news from Pepe Escobar, who is extremely knowledgeable about the world and geostrategy. He discusses the war with Iran, the thinking of other Gulf countries, how this relates to Russia, China, Pakistan, etc.

The thing is, the recent US moves don’t make sense no matter how you slice them… Unless you take a very cynical approach. Because they won’t result in opening up Hormuz. The Iranians are very proud and they are gettng angrier and angrier at the US, and are not giving in—because they have always known time is on their side, because the global economy relies on Hormuz being open.

Furthermore, Yemen’s airport was attacked by Saudi Arabia on Monday, just as Yemeni diplomats attempted to return home from Khameni’s funeral on an Iranian plane. It was probably an assassination attempt. Pepe Escobar says it was a miracle the pilot was able to turn the plane around and land at another rough airstrip that had just been improved over the previous few days. (Yemen’s tiny air force was wiped out a while ago, and they moved to drones and missiles instead of replacing their planes.) We have to assume the US greenlighted the Saudi attack on Yemen. Playing chicken with the opening to the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Houthi government could decide to close the Bab el Mandab strait (the narrow southern tip of the Red Sea)—so there will be no oil getting to Asia from Saudi Arabia’s western side. And there will be no Asia-Europe traffic through the Suez Canal, forcing ships to go around the horn of Africa to get between them, making the journey much longer and much more expensive. It means there would be very little oil leaving the Middle East.

The Houthis have already shown they can effectively attack ships attempting to traverse the Strait. And Saudi Arabia and the US Navy were unable to defeat them.

Closure of the Bab el Mandab also presages oil costing $150/ barrel (we’ve been there once!) or up to $200 or even more per barrel. It means there very well could be a global depression.

And this is what was all over the MSM yesterday:

After Pepe spoke eruditely for 30 minutes, he finally got to the bottom line: what does this all mean?

He says, and this makes sense to me too, that the only plausible explanation for what Trump is doing is that those who control Trump have a potential plan to bring on the Great Reset. And since they control how it will go down, they can profit as it happens.

Pepe says (my transcription):

“This is not a conspiracy theory. I heard this same possibility of discussion from well placed, anonymous sources. It is a calculated implosion of the global economy. ‘Let’s blow it all up.’ As our last measure, because it [things] won’t get better. Of course we can profit. We can zero out our foreign debt. We can restart all over again.’ So this would be the new meaning of the Great Reset. This is the only plausible, logical, rational explanation….”

He then goes on to make the following points:

The controllers of Trump have an immensely ambitious agenda, which requires neutralizing the 3 existential threats without a nuclear war: Russia, China and Iran…. The controllers of the narrative are very very clever. And then he goes on about the petrodollar, the BRICS, etc.

Because our foreign policy experts know the dangers of playing chicken with Iran and Yemen’s Houthis, because they know Russia has powerful (non-nuclear) supersonic missiles we cannot match, and which can reach parts of the US in a New York minute, they should not be doing what they are doing. And they also have more nukes than we do.

Remember, Trump has yet to provide a coherent reason for why he started bombng Iran in the first place. He already knew their nuclear facilities were deep underground and had not taken much damage with the attacks last year. It also appeared that the Iranians had been given warnings of the attacks, and tolerated them without any real pushback.

Trump has also been doing brazenly illegal self-dealing, massive grifts, when he should be fearing what the Dems will do to him after the midterms. Does he plan for no midterms? It certainly looks like he is trying to squirrel away as many billions as he can, as fast as he can, with a take no prisoners approach. Why would he do that when he should be fearing a successful impeachment? He seems to know something big is on the way.

Is it time to make sure you have a solid supply of food and water and a way to stay warm? These are very crazy times.