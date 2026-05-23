2014 paper by Martin Furmanski details many well documented lab escapes and mistakes that caused pandemics and deaths
I directed readers to this paper during the COVID pandemic, but in light of Ebola and Hanta, it is good to point it out again
We have no idea about those that were not documented. Rhoda Wilson at The Expose reposted it.
https://expose-news.com/2026/05/20/viruses-held-in-laboratories-do-escape-into-communities-and-do-kill-people/
Stop with the lab leak bullshit!
The virus wasn’t special — the response was.
The real crime was the authoritarian overreach: lockdowns, school closures, economic destruction, forced mandates, and censorship of dissenting scientists. That’s what made it historic.
one day the holes in the cheese will line up...