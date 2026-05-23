Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
2hEdited

Stop with the lab leak bullshit!

The virus wasn’t special — the response was.

The real crime was the authoritarian overreach: lockdowns, school closures, economic destruction, forced mandates, and censorship of dissenting scientists. That’s what made it historic.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
20m

one day the holes in the cheese will line up...

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