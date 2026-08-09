3 Minutes of Snippets on 9/11 from speakers (including me) who will be at the 25th anniversary in NYC: TurningtheTide911.org
https://turningthetide911.org/
Event will run from Thursday evening through Sunday afternoon, Sept. 10-13. Cost to attend is as low as $40 for one of the days.
Speakers include:
Pilots For 9/11 Truth
¨Founded in 2006, Pilots For 9/11 Truth is a growing organization of aviation professionals researching and analyzing the events of September 11, 2001.¨
https://pf911t.org/
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Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth | WTC Twin Towers and Building 7
I. Organization
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth) is a non-profit non-partisan organization of architects, engineers and affiliates dedicated to exposing the falsehoods and to revealing facts about the complete destruction of all three World Trade Center high-rises on September 11, 2001.
Our organization is devoted to:
■ Dispelling misinformation and disinformation with scientific facts and forensic evidence
■ Educating and motivating thousands of architects and engineers as well as the public at large
■ Obtaining a truly independent WTC investigation with subpoena power
■ Achieving mainstream media coverage for our cause
II. Mission Statement
Our mission is to research, compile, and disseminate scientific evidence relative to the destruction of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers, calling for a truly open and independent investigation and supporting others in the pursuit of justice.
https://www1.ae911truth.org/en/about-us.html
BBC - Building 7 Had Collapsed 20 Minutes Before It Fell :)
BBC WORLD - REMEMBER BUILDING 7 3:26
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e-CxHOf424
BBC Reported Building 7 Collapse 20 Minutes Before It Fell 7:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M26-B44qQIs
WTC 7 Collapse 0:23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW_x0jY8SRQ