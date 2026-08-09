Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
7h

Pilots For 9/11 Truth

¨Founded in 2006, Pilots For 9/11 Truth is a growing organization of aviation professionals researching and analyzing the events of September 11, 2001.¨

https://pf911t.org/

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Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth | WTC Twin Towers and Building 7

I. Organization

Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth) is a non-profit non-partisan organization of architects, engineers and affiliates dedicated to exposing the falsehoods and to revealing facts about the complete destruction of all three World Trade Center high-rises on September 11, 2001.

Our organization is devoted to:

■ Dispelling misinformation and disinformation with scientific facts and forensic evidence

■ Educating and motivating thousands of architects and engineers as well as the public at large

■ Obtaining a truly independent WTC investigation with subpoena power

■ Achieving mainstream media coverage for our cause

II. Mission Statement

Our mission is to research, compile, and disseminate scientific evidence relative to the destruction of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers, calling for a truly open and independent investigation and supporting others in the pursuit of justice.

https://www1.ae911truth.org/en/about-us.html

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
8h

BBC - Building 7 Had Collapsed 20 Minutes Before It Fell :)

BBC WORLD - REMEMBER BUILDING 7 3:26

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e-CxHOf424

BBC Reported Building 7 Collapse 20 Minutes Before It Fell 7:15

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M26-B44qQIs

WTC 7 Collapse 0:23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW_x0jY8SRQ

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