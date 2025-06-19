This is a short report you can download from the internet. I became interested after hearing the author speak at a Heritage Foundation event yesterday (Rand Paul , then 2 fabulous panels, running 2 hrs 16 minutes) on vaccines and on the COVID events, which was absolutely excellent, and can be found here:

The panelists included David Zweig, Jeff Childers, David Gortler, Mary Holland, Catherine Pakaluk and Kimberly Vaca.

Kids and COVID, by pediatrician Elizabeth Mumper, who used to be on a CHD-TV show with me, Polly Tommey and Brian Hooker https://www.amazon.com/Kids-COVID-Costly-Mistakes-Happen-ebook/dp/B0CWPVXTG6

If you like my writing, you will like this book. It is very straightforward, clear, complete and provides simple explanations and discussions of what happened during COVID, but also the vaccine policies that preceded COVID and were necessary to enable what took place. For example, here is a typical page followed by the first page of the Table of Contents.

This book is incredible if you are a vaccine nerd like me. It is a book of charts, quotes, package inserts… sounds awfully boring, doesn’t it?

But in fact, this is a compendium of complete information on vaccines and their evaluation that exists nowhere else. If you want details and want to find a one stop shop that includes lots of important facts regarding vaccines, and contextualizes those facts by presenting them next to the related facts, this book is a must-have.

For example, it is of great interest to know what new adjuvants have been added to vaccines in recent years, possibly without adequate testing, and what vaccines they have been placed into. I did not know all this, but it’s all here:

Or this description of the phases of vaccine licensing:

Here are some blurbs for the book: