I. GUEST ESSAY

Rethinking the Role of WHO in a Transformed Global Health Order

By Ilona Kickbusch, Michel Kazatchkine & Peter Piot

(Kickbusch I: founder and Chair of advisory Board, the Global Health Centre, Graduate Institute, Geneva, Ilona.kickbusch@graduateinstitute.ch; Kazatchkine M: Senior Fellow, the Global Health Centre, Graduate Institute, Geneva, Michel.kazatchkine@graduateinstitute.ch; Piot P: Professor of Global Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Peter.Piot@lshtm.ac.uk)

Global health is undergoing a period of profound and irreversible transformation. While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted longstanding structural limitations in the global health architecture, it is the abrupt withdrawal of the United States from global health efforts in early 2025 that has catalyzed a fundamental rethinking of what multilateral global health efforts should be, what they can achieve, and how they should be organised. WHO is at the core of the global health ecosystem. If it did not exist, it would have to be created. It is one of the most important multilateral organizations for which many countries and political groupings have expressed their strong support, despite coming from very different geopolitical positions. The 20% drop in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) budget following the US pullout has pushed the Organization from an already fragile financial footing into an outright budgetary crisis. Rapid changes in geopolitics further increase the challenges of coordinating health action at the international level. These developments have forced an accelerated prioritization process within WHO, underscoring both its structural vulnerabilities and the urgent need for strategic reform. We believe that such reforms were due even in the absence of a financial crisis. Indeed, we believe in an independent and bold WHO. As WHO navigates this terrain, it faces multiple, concurrent challenges: diminished funding, continued expansion of its mission and activities, greatly increased capabilities and health systems in numerous member states questioning traditional modes of technical support, growing competition in the field of global health expertise, fragmentation in governance, and the rise of nationalist and sovereigntist policy agendas. Amid this uncertainty, the legitimacy and leadership capacity of WHO—and its future role as a central actor in the global health ecosystem—are at stake. There will also be critical decision points for WHO, and for other global health organizations over the next two years. One is the upcoming election in 2027 of a new WHO Director General. Already rumours abound about potential candidates. More important though is the premise and vision upon which countries will elect the new leader. We want to suggest three areas of reforms pertaining to WHO. They will require significant political will by members states and will be challenging to implement. We see the proposals as urgent, straightforward, and much needed for the continuing relevance of WHO.

Three Areas for Strategic Reform

We propose three interconnected areas of reform to reposition WHO as a legitimate, effective, and independent multilateral health institution. The candidates for Director General must take clear positions on the critical issues outlined below. (Will the donors lose their influence?—Nass)

1. Refocus WHO on Its Core Mandate

WHO cannot be everything to everyone. Its future lies in concentrating on its constitutional mission. We identify the following as core functions for the Organization:

Setting norms and standards:

WHO must provide timely, evidence-based normative and technical guidance to ensure global health progress and safety of citizens.

Health intelligence and surveillance:

WHO must serve as the authoritative source of global health data and assessments. It is the global coordinator of surveillance and reporting on health progress linked to the Sustainable Development Goals and warn of new emerging health challenges.

Data are an essential part of norms and standard setting role of WHO and for implementation by countries. WHO must be the trusted place for reliable health data, not influenced by national and commercial interests. It must set standards for data use in a world of data extraction for private profit.

Data are an essential part of norms and standard setting role of WHO and for implementation by countries. WHO must be the trusted place for reliable health data, not influenced by national and commercial interests. It must set standards for data use in a world of data extraction for private profit.

Technological transformation will be necessary. WHO's ability to serve as a global health data hub will depend on upgrading its systems to harness modern data science, AI, and real-time analytics. Pandemic preparedness and emergency coordination: WHO must retain its leadership role and authority in global responses and must have the resources to fulfill the roles assigned in the revised IHR and the Pandemic Agreement, especially compliance oversight. This further includes the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (independent verification and early alert function) and providing guidance to states. It further includes coordinating the emergency response to a pandemic without taking on operational country-level implementation or logistics and fundraising responsibilities. It acts as a capacity builder for member states preparedness. Convening power: The Organization must remain the forum for global health diplomacy and international dialogue on global health priorities. It must be forward looking and set new health agendas. The WHO Secretariat should present a comprehensive refocusing proposal by the January 2026 Executive Board, to be debated and ratified at the 2026 World Health Assembly (WHA). This might imply readjustments of the 14thGPW. WHO's legitimacy in the knowledge ecosystem must be restored. The emergence of new, fragmented, decentralized, and competitive dynamics in knowledge production calls for reaffirming of the WHO's legitimacy in providing scientific guidance in global health. The spread of fake news and alternative truths makes this legitimacy only more essential. Safeguarding the independence of its normative work from political and commercial interference is essential. The WHO's role is also to support national authorities in countries to translate normative guidance into national policies. The role of regional and country offices should be revisited in line with the core functions, and a proposal should be presented to the Executive Board in January 2027. This will be a key agenda for implementation by the next Director General. A focus on the four core missions mentioned above also implies that WHO member states should revisit and possibly cease or adapt certain WHO functions. We propose that WHO has a key role to identify and set research priorities and to develop research frameworks and guidelines. It must address the implications of new knowledge and translate science into global norms and recommendations. WHO's direct role in conducting and supporting research and coordinating global research networks should however be assessed. We support an approach which fully separates institutional research from setting norms and standards. We propose that the future of the important normative role of prequalification of medical products should also be reviewed as it can be considered as a conflict of interest with the core, independent, normative function of WHO. New regulatory bodies such as the African Medicines Agency and upgraded regional and national regulatory authorities should emerge as part of an alternative system to be developed. Ultimately the core focus of WHO should be a norm setter for regulatory quality, and the maintenance of a reference database of approved products.

2. Ensure WHO’s Financial Independence

WHO's precarious financing structure jeopardizes its independence. Today, assessed contributions account for just 20% of WHO's budget. The remaining 80%—provided via voluntary, often earmarked contributions—may drive programming in ways that undermine collective priority-setting. This model is no longer sustainable. A shift to a funding model anchored in fully unearmarked assessed contributions is overdue. We propose that by 2030, 80% of WHO's budget should come from assessed contributions, reflecting each country's economic capacity. The 80% target will become realistic and acceptable through a focus on the four core functions proposed above. The overall budget will be decreased significantly through stopping other activities, reducing country offices and cutting back in regional offices.

This financial reform must be co-led by countries of the Global South, not only by traditional donor states. It is a political opportunity to reshape WHO’s governance and agenda in a more equitable and representative manner.

Key decisions on this issue must be taken at the WHA in 2026 and 2027. Without financial independence, any call for a “strong WHO” lacks credibility.

3. Strengthen WHO Governance and accountability