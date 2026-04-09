Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
2h

Diversity, equity, inclusion, ....dispersity, equality, intrusion.... deficiency, evasiveness, infarction. My mom died of heart infarction, what does it mean? Language....

EsG, what does that even mean? Extra sensory grift graft grabs..,entire social governance, endless strangulation grovel...

Endless speculation greasing

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
3h

Great information. Paraphrasing David Icke: When something appears suddenly and is everywhere it is coming from the very top of the global cabal. Globalist elites, cult or whatever you want to call them. We also saw it with the pushing of transgender men in women’s sports, bathrooms and locker rooms.

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