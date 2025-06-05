99% of beef is processed in USDA-inspected slaughterhouses, in order to qualify for interstate sales — and 85% of this meat is purchased from ranchers and processed by only 4 companies, including JBS. The ranchers don’t have a chance against this cartel. They are paid low prices, while the margins for the processors get bigger. That is the main reason why median incomes of all US ranchers from farming were negative last year.

And USDA estimated that the US imported 12.4 lbs of beef per person last year! We exported 7.4 lbs pp.

Farmers have to support their farming “hobby” with outside income. How crazy is that?

Meantime, JBS wants US investment funds to take over the rest of the US meat industry and go from cartel to monopoly. Will it happen? Consider complaining. Consider whether you can assist in any of the following strategies:

Questions about tactics or other questionable behavior that would require the Underwriters Counsel to have to redo Disclosure section in prospectus

Congress announcing an investigation of their questionable tactics

DOJ announcing an anti-trust review of JBS and the meat market

DOJ announcing an investigation of JBS tactics or use of immigrant labor

Anything like the above that could result in a Wells Notice https://www.investopedia.com/terms/w/wellsnotice.asp

State Treasurers announcing a review of the impact of the consolidation of the meat market on their farming communities and asking the state pension funds whether they should be investing in these companies

https://farmaction.us/2024/01/23/corrupt-meatpacker-jbs-goes-to-wall-street-to-fund-global-takeover/#:~:text=JBS%20is%20notorious%20for%20mistreating,of%20the%20U.S.%20meat%20industry.

Corrupt Meatpacker JBS Goes to Wall Street to Fund Global Takeover