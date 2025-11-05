4 pieces of useful and interesting information
There is even some good news
Former head of Israel’s Mossad says he designed gadgets (like exploding pagers) in 2002-2004, they were used in Lebanon in 2006—and they are in virtually every country now. h/t to Etienne de la Boetie. (click there for the video) Ego appears to have trumped this top spy’s discretion. One might conclude that Israel is at war with the world. Is its blackmail network the reason there is so little pushback against Israel’s ongoing war crimes?
Important and influential Devex reports that it is now accepted that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be achieved by 2030. And in the subject of the email, Devex admits to the irony of talking about the failure to end poverty in “glitzy Doha.”
This is a huge admission: it means that after all the fancy conferences, all the treaties and pseudo-treaties, all the demands for billions and trillions for this biodiversity project and that global warming project — it will all come to naught and the race to the 2030 finish line is essentially over.
Of course, the UN agencies will keep begging, but so what? Everyone knows the Agenda 2030 and the SDG fairy tale are done for, and few will throw good money after bad. This may have something to do with why Bill Gates acknowledged that climate change is no longer an existential crisis, after all.
Look where we were a mere 12 months ago:
It is useful to see how SNAP (Food stamp) and other federal food benefit programs have changed over the years. USDA calculates that around 14% of Americans require food benefits, based on an extrapolation of census takers’ interviews of 30,000 families. However, roughly 40% of those deemed to be needy are not receiving any food benefits at any one time—but a different 40% are receiving them. These are federal numbers. It seems like the USG should make sure this ~ $120 Billion program is going to the right people.
An attempt to give the government the power to impose vaccine mandates has failed in Northern Ireland, part of the UK. This is really important, because the UK does not have vaccine mandates. Apparently the totalitarians tried to push this through “too soon” after the COVID pandemic…
3.) For one thing, homeless people are only eligible for about $20.00 (twenty dollars!) per month in SNAP because they don't have any expense like rent to pay. That has to be changed! It's insanity!