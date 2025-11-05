Important and influential Devex reports that it is now accepted that the Sustainable Development Goals will not be achieved by 2030. And in the subject of the email, Devex admits to the irony of talking about the failure to end poverty in “glitzy Doha.”

This is a huge admission: it means that after all the fancy conferences, all the treaties and pseudo-treaties, all the demands for billions and trillions for this biodiversity project and that global warming project — it will all come to naught and the race to the 2030 finish line is essentially over.

Of course, the UN agencies will keep begging, but so what? Everyone knows the Agenda 2030 and the SDG fairy tale are done for, and few will throw good money after bad. This may have something to do with why Bill Gates acknowledged that climate change is no longer an existential crisis, after all.