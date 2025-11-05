Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Etienne de la Boetie2's avatar
Etienne de la Boetie2
5h

Thank you for the Hat Tip! All part of our service to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
4h

3.) For one thing, homeless people are only eligible for about $20.00 (twenty dollars!) per month in SNAP because they don't have any expense like rent to pay. That has to be changed! It's insanity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Nass and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture