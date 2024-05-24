Interview with Andrew Bridgen, Liz Gunn and Barry White
https://rumble.com/v4wb40b-stop-the-who-pandemic-treaty-with-meryl-nass-md-andrew-bridgen-mp-and-barry.html
Interview with James Howard Kunstler
https://kunstler.com/podcast/kunstlercast-402-dr-meryl-nass-on-the-w-h-o-pandemic-treaty-the-covid-fiasco-and-the-decline-of-health-care/
Interview with Michael Welch from Global Research, with transcript
The Rise of COVID 2.0? Beware the WHO’s Pandemic Industrial Complex
Interview with Bruce de Torres
https://rumble.com/v4w7t5t-reality-with-bruce-de-torres-21.-dr.-meryl-nass.html
