Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
6h

Simple! Don't eat corn dogs! The only corn to eat would be organic corn eaten right off the cob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
6h

Well, that ruined my appetite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture