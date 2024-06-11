Share this post7 *Asymptomatic* H5N8 human cases (allegedly) in Russian farm workers reported in 2021merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7 *Asymptomatic* H5N8 human cases (allegedly) in Russian farm workers reported in 2021A vaccine for a disease you don't know you have until WOAH/OIE tests you for itMeryl NassJun 11, 202469Share this post7 *Asymptomatic* H5N8 human cases (allegedly) in Russian farm workers reported in 2021merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther54Sharehttps://www.who.int/europe/news/item/02-03-2021-avian-influenza-a-h5n8-infects-humans-in-russian-federation69Share this post7 *Asymptomatic* H5N8 human cases (allegedly) in Russian farm workers reported in 2021merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther54SharePreviousNext
Always take Vit C, D3 K2, zinc, quercetin, Resveratrol and no vaccines.
Meaning they are perfectly healthy. I personally cant believe anyone bought that the first time.