The head of the Joint Chiefs General Cain spoke at 8:10 am who said there were 7 B2s, which flew for 17 hours direct from the US and were multiply refueled en route. They were accompanied near the target by additional planes for protection. No shots or missiles were fired against the US fleet of planes. There was little electronic communication for protection.

He also said that one submarine was used, and did not go into any details—which does not accord with 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles being deployed, unless they were deployed by other means.

He did not specify how much damage the US believes it inflicted. “BDA is still ongoing”—battle damage assessment is not being discussed.

Secretary Hegseth says this is not about regime change.

Others have said there was no burst of radioactivity at any of the sites. By saying BDA is ongoing the SecDef and General Cain have hedged, giving themselves space for a future possible discovery that no meaningful damage was done after all.

Iran has announced it will be closing the Strait of Hormuz.