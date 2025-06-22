Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Soni Knapp's avatar
Soni Knapp
4h

That is the kind of non-information that is given when truth is hidden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Barry Kissane's avatar
Barry Kissane
4h

The President claimed unequivocally that a site was completely destroyed. How is that reconciled with BDA not yet available??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Meryl Nass and others
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture