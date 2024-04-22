A Brownstone/ REPPARE policy brief that discusses the actual science of managing the risks of a pandemic
And it reveals how the evidence base has been deliberately distorted to support the WHO's anti-science and anti-humanity agenda
Rational Policy Over Panic
The evidence base of the pandemic preparedness
agenda does not support the current urgency
https://brownstone.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Pandemic-Risk-Policy-Brief-digital.pdf
One of the most simple easily understood, yet vital, points of RFK Jr.'s book about "Dr." Fauci went like this. Big Medicine took all the credit for the vast improvements in health brought about by engineers, plumbers and electricians installing indoor plumbing and refrigeration. Sewage and water treatment finished the deal. Africans and other less "developed" countries need clean water, not vaccines.
All the money Fauci spent in the early days to prove Covid came from nature surely sheds a light on where Ebola may have come from. All the technocrats that were paid to spread lies can now be trusted?
Coming soon to a theater near you: 'The Pandemic to End the World," brought to you by Gates, Soros, and the WHO. Hollyweird is already lining up.