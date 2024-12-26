Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterA fabulous collection of cartoons from James Edward TaylorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreA fabulous collection of cartoons from James Edward TaylorI show a few-go to the website for the rest and you won't be disappointedMeryl NassDec 26, 2024160Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterA fabulous collection of cartoons from James Edward TaylorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2010ShareThink for YourselfMy Favorite Memes: Mass Hypnosis & Brainwashing (Part 2)Read more10 days ago · 81 likes · 13 comments · James Edward Taylor160Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterA fabulous collection of cartoons from James Edward TaylorCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2010SharePreviousNext
Thanks for restacking, Meryl! ❤️
It’s BEGINNING! Fauci and Co. Are About to Be FULLY Exposed for Getting MILLIONS Killed During COVID
https://www.conservativenewszone.com/articles/its-beginning-fauci-and-co-are-about-to-be-fully-exposed-for-getting-millions-killed-during-covid/
Dr. Fauci, of course, is the infamous Napoleon who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and gave birth to the narrative that anybody who didn’t get their COVID vaccine would DIE or kill their Grandma.
We all know now that this was a load of BS, but at the time, it was this rhetoric that terrified and coerced millions of Americans into receiving an injection that they weren’t comfortable with taking given the fact that there was no real evidence suggesting they were safe.
t was only after the deaths from the vaccine injections got too big to hide that the truth got out and people began realizing that the vaccines were MORE DANGEROUS than the virus itself. No one had ever heard of myocarditis before the Covid vaccine was rolled out. And no one had ever heard of anyone developing a severe autoimmune disorder from a vaccine or dying from a blood clot brought on a vaccine either.
But by this point it was too late because a large portion of the country had already succumbed to Fauci and co.’s propaganda and would be stuck with these vaccine side effects for the rest of their lives.
Fauci THOUGHT that all of his friends in the corrupt U.S. government would be able to protect him and make sure that he would never be held accountable – but he thought wrong.
With President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory, everything has changed.
Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the most vocal critics of the COVID vaccines and Trump has tapped him to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
And it seems that the Republicans are not waiting until Trump and Kennedy get into office to start the investigations into the evil Tony Fauci.
Republicans, led by Sen. Ron Johnson (WI), in the Senate are finally demanding answers and while they’re only scratching the surface of this massive scandal, the evidence they’ve already gathered is INCREDIBLY damning.
Dr. Naomi Wolf has been trying to expose the truth about the COVID vaccines from the start, and she revealed on X that Sen. Johnson had received emails communications from basically every major U.S. government health agency which confirmed that the evil government bureaucrats KNEW the truth about these deadly injections in April, 2021, and then pushed them anyways.
And that’s because they weren’t. he emails show that our government, led by Tony Fauci, was more determined to help Big Pharma sell these lethal injections, than they were with keeping the American people safe.
Dr. Wolf told InfoWars Alex Jones in an interview, “Kids are dropping dead from myocarditis. They knew what would happen and they tried to cover it up.”
Now, it’s just a matter of time before these CRIMINALS are held accountable for what they’ve done.