The Wall Street Journal ran a companion piece on the problem today, though I am not allowed to reproduce it:

https://www.wsj.com/health/healthcare/veterans-affairs-ptsd-polypharmacy-3c9673ac

And here is the press release for the bill. The bill language is not posted yet. This is hot off the press.

Press Release: August 1, 2025

Bilirakis, Bergman and Self Introduce Bill to Enhance Transparency in VA Prescribing Practices

Washington, D.C.– In a significant step toward enhancing transparency and protecting patient rights within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Representatives Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Jack Bergman (MI-01) and Keith Self (TX-03) have introduced the Written Informed Consent Act. This legislation would require the VA to provide Veterans with clear, written information about the potential side effects of antipsychotics, stimulants, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and narcotics prescribed through the VA healthcare system. Currently, verbal disclosures or limited written information may accompany these prescriptions. The proposed bill mandates a standardized written consent form outlining potential adverse effects, ensuring Veterans are fully informed before medications in these categories are dispensed.

“Our Veterans deserve nothing less than complete transparency when it comes to their health and the medications they’re prescribed,” said Congressman Bilirakis. “The Written Informed Consent Act will empower Veterans to make better-informed decisions about their treatment and protect their right to understand the risks involved.”

“The Written Informed Consent Act ensures that before powerful medications are prescribed, Veterans receive clear, written information about the potential side effects. Veterans deserve full transparency when it comes to their care. This is about respect, accountability, and empowering Veterans to make informed decisions about their health. It’s a simple, commonsense step toward improving trust and safety within the VA healthcare system, added Representative Bergman.”

“The Written Informed Consent Act is a vital step toward ensuring our Veterans receive the transparency they deserve,” said Representative Self. “By mandating clear, written disclosures of potential side effects for medications like antipsychotics and narcotics, this bill empowers Veterans to make better-informed decisions about their treatment. I am proud to partner with Representatives Bilirakis and Bergman to protect the rights and uphold the dignity of the men and women who’ve served our nation.”

The bill comes in response to rising concerns about adverse drug reactions among Veterans, particularly those coping with chronic or complex health conditions that require multiple medications. Supporters argue that requiring written disclosures promotes informed decision-making and helps mitigate the risk of medication-related harm. Veteran advocacy groups have strongly endorsed the bill, emphasizing the importance of trust, communication, and accountability in VA healthcare.

“The VFW strongly supports the Written Informed Consent Act, to direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to require informed consent from veteran patients before starting long-term treatment with psychiatric and pain management medications. This is standard medical practice for commonplace procedures and anything requiring anesthesia. This legislation is a vital step toward ensuring that veterans are fully informed about the risks, benefits, and alternatives before starting treatment with these medications—enhancing transparency and empowering veterans with the knowledge they need to make safe, informed decisions about their health. The VFW thanks Congressman Bilirakis for introducing this important legislation, and we urge Congress to ensure its swift passage,” said Meggan Coleman (Thomas), Associate Director of National Legislative Services for the VFW.

“Veterans deserve to be fully informed about the medications they take, especially those with potentially dangerous side effects. DAV is proud to support the Written Informed Consent Act which requires clinicians to inform veterans of medications that pose serious safety risks and provide them alternative treatment options. We applaud Rep. Bilirakis for his leadership on this critical issue to ensure transparency, promote veteran-centered care and safeguard the health and well-being of our nation’s Veterans,” added DAV National Legislative Director Joy Ilem.

“AMVETS proudly supports this legislation to ensure Veterans prescribed high-risk medications are fully informed before starting treatment. Written consent creates a clearer understanding of potential risks and alternatives, and our Veterans deserve that confidence when making decisions about their care,” said AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly.

“For medications with black box warnings, especially those linked to serious mental health risks, written informed consent is vital,” said Matthew Schwartzman, Director of Legislation and Military Policy for the Reserve Organization of America. "ROA thanks Congressman Bilirakis for championing legislation that ensures members of the uniformed services, veterans, their families, and caregivers are fully informed before beginning treatment. At a time when our nation is facing a growing mental health crisis, often tied to the conditions for which these medications are prescribed, this legislation is a critical step toward supporting resilience, improving outcomes, and protecting those who serve and support our country."

“Veterans deserve to know exactly what medications they’re taking and what the potential side effects are. Written informed consent is a simple, vital step to ensure they’re educated about their care and empowered in every treatment decision. AFSA strongly supports this effort to protect the health and well-being of those who served, past, present, and their families,” said Keith A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer, Air Force Sergeants Association.

“Veterans have the right to understand the full impact of the medications they are prescribed, especially those affecting mental health and long-term quality of life. This legislation takes an important step toward strengthening informed consent within the VA by ensuring veterans receive clear, consistent information before starting treatments such as antipsychotics, stimulants, antidepressants, anxiolytics, and narcotics. The Fleet Reserve Association strongly supports this effort and urges Congress to move quickly on its passage,” said Theodosius Lawson, Assistant Director of Legislative Programs, FRA.

“The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is grateful to Congressmen Bilirakis and Bergman for introducing legislation to require ‘Written Informed Consent’ for high-risk medications. Suicide loss survivors have shared with TAPS how these ‘black box’ medications contributed to their veteran’s suicide ideation and death. TAPS urges swift passage of this critical legislation to help save precious lives,” Bonnie Carroll, TAPS President and Founder.

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) supports Written Informed Consent, since it improves Veterans’ understanding of the risks associated with certain pharmaceuticals and addresses persistent high rates of veteran suicides,” said National Commander Gary Ginsburg. “JWV commends Representatives Bilirakis and Bergman for their sponsorship of this critical legislation. The bill requires that veterans provide written informed consent for Black Box medications included in the VA formulary. Black Box medications carry special warnings that have a high potential for serious safety risks. These warnings communicate potentially rare but dangerous side effects, and they provide necessary instructions for the safe use of the drug. Keeping veterans fully informed on critical aspects of their medical care remains a paramount concern.”