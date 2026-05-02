Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
3h

Thanks for what you are doing, Doc.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
3h

The amendment to squash some or all of the pesticide immunity shield passed in the House?

I'm confused. Monsanto -Bayer continues on its murderous path with neonicitinoids and glyphosate with or without the immunity, though. Freaky that rfk, jr supports monsanto now.

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