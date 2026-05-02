“Lawmakers caved to anti-science MAHA activists instead of standing with those who grow our ​food,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, executive director of the Bayer-backed Modern Ag Alliance, in a statement.

USAT: “By taking this vote, Congress has turned their backs on U.S. farmers in an increasingly competitive global landscape by allowing blatant misinformation to undermine support for this critical provision,” the company said.

Bayer, the only domestic producer of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides in the United States, previously threatened to stop producing Roundup in the country unless it obtained court protection against lawsuits blaming the pesticide for causing cancer.

Bayer continues to try and make people think that it is farmers who want to save Bayer’s bacon. Bayer created the Modern Ag Alliance for this purpose.

“This amendment is not extreme,” Pingree said Wednesday. “It would not ban pesticides or require any additional regulatory burden on the manufacturers. Quite literally it would preserve the status quo and allow the Supreme Court to examine this issue separately and the complicated legal issues at its core.”

From the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition: