A few quotes regarding the farm bill
“Lawmakers caved to anti-science MAHA activists instead of standing with those who grow our food,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, executive director of the Bayer-backed Modern Ag Alliance, in a statement.
USAT: “By taking this vote, Congress has turned their backs on U.S. farmers in an increasingly competitive global landscape by allowing blatant misinformation to undermine support for this critical provision,” the company said.
Bayer, the only domestic producer of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides in the United States, previously threatened to stop producing Roundup in the country unless it obtained court protection against lawsuits blaming the pesticide for causing cancer.
Bayer continues to try and make people think that it is farmers who want to save Bayer’s bacon. Bayer created the Modern Ag Alliance for this purpose.
“This amendment is not extreme,” Pingree said Wednesday. “It would not ban pesticides or require any additional regulatory burden on the manufacturers. Quite literally it would preserve the status quo and allow the Supreme Court to examine this issue separately and the complicated legal issues at its core.”
From the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition:
Yet, for the countless farmers struggling to make ends meet, the House bill offers only scattered policy improvements, many without the resources to fuel them. Slashes to popular conservation funding, the absence of guaranteed investments in domestic markets for farmers, and a status quo farm safety net are shortcomings that – unless corrected by the Senate – will have a pronounced impact, particularly for small and midsized operations, and beginning, young, and other underserved farmers and ranchers.
Thanks for what you are doing, Doc.
The amendment to squash some or all of the pesticide immunity shield passed in the House?
I'm confused. Monsanto -Bayer continues on its murderous path with neonicitinoids and glyphosate with or without the immunity, though. Freaky that rfk, jr supports monsanto now.