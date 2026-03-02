The US-Israel alliance has bombed a girl’s elementary school and a hospital. Don’t tell me these were mistakes. These were acts of terrorism, with the express goal of softening up the population. You don’t kill 100 children at a school in a preemptive, carefully planned attack (facing no initial resistance) by mistake.

However, along with the killing of the country’s spiritual (and somewhat secular) leader, attacks of this nature are likely to demand similar retribution, and harden Iran’s reserve to keep fighting, and to inflict as much damage as possible on the enemy—us, Israel and our allies in the Gulf who harbor US millitary bases on their land. And on our schools and hospitals?

In the US, weapons designers and builders work in the field because they are paid well. In Iran, weapons are seen as critical to the survival of their nation and their history and culture. Which side do you think is more passionate about weapons development? Is this why the US has actually copied some of Iran’s drones?

Nuggets from Mark Wauck again:

Has Trump finally gone too far?

https://x.com/Glenn_Diesen/status/2028391881592172910

If the executive branch agencies stop covering for him, it will only be a matter of time (once the bombs stop flying) before the America-firsts, the MAGAs, the MAHAs, many old guard Republicans who are angry at Trump’s unilateral displays of power, cutting them out—and the Democrats, all joining hands, go after Trump—and in for the kill. It won’t be pretty. It won’t be good for the country, either, as both sides want to rule the world. Let’s see what happens.