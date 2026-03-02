Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
4hEdited

Is there any source for the report that a girl‘s school was bombed other than from those just copying and pasting Iranian state media reports? What about the possibility an Iranian missile launch went wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time such tactics have been employed. You are giving conspiracy theorists every where a bad name, Meryl. Extremely disappointing.

Reply
Share
23 replies
FarmCountry's avatar
FarmCountry
4h

My prediction. History will prove Dr Nass willfully ignorant. . . willfully. . . of the master strategy Trump is using to dismember the globalist agenda. I highly recommend the channel Promethian Action at Rumble. The real objectives will blow your mind. I've followed these people long enough to now recommend them. I'll keep following Dr Nass to see if we get an apology after her now prolonged misdiagnose of the situation

https://rumble.com/c/PrometheanAction?e9s=src_v1_clr

Reply
Share
8 replies by Meryl Nass and others
153 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture