A foolish war of choice, led by an untrustworthy President, starts looking like a very big mistake
5 Americans dead, 3 F-15s down, 1,000 Iranians dead, 9 Israelis dead--according to the media, which might be accurate.
The US-Israel alliance has bombed a girl’s elementary school and a hospital. Don’t tell me these were mistakes. These were acts of terrorism, with the express goal of softening up the population. You don’t kill 100 children at a school in a preemptive, carefully planned attack (facing no initial resistance) by mistake.
However, along with the killing of the country’s spiritual (and somewhat secular) leader, attacks of this nature are likely to demand similar retribution, and harden Iran’s reserve to keep fighting, and to inflict as much damage as possible on the enemy—us, Israel and our allies in the Gulf who harbor US millitary bases on their land. And on our schools and hospitals?
In the US, weapons designers and builders work in the field because they are paid well. In Iran, weapons are seen as critical to the survival of their nation and their history and culture. Which side do you think is more passionate about weapons development? Is this why the US has actually copied some of Iran’s drones?
Nuggets from Mark Wauck again:
Has Trump finally gone too far?
https://x.com/Glenn_Diesen/status/2028391881592172910
If the executive branch agencies stop covering for him, it will only be a matter of time (once the bombs stop flying) before the America-firsts, the MAGAs, the MAHAs, many old guard Republicans who are angry at Trump’s unilateral displays of power, cutting them out—and the Democrats, all joining hands, go after Trump—and in for the kill. It won’t be pretty. It won’t be good for the country, either, as both sides want to rule the world. Let’s see what happens.
Is there any source for the report that a girl‘s school was bombed other than from those just copying and pasting Iranian state media reports? What about the possibility an Iranian missile launch went wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time such tactics have been employed. You are giving conspiracy theorists every where a bad name, Meryl. Extremely disappointing.
My prediction. History will prove Dr Nass willfully ignorant. . . willfully. . . of the master strategy Trump is using to dismember the globalist agenda. I highly recommend the channel Promethian Action at Rumble. The real objectives will blow your mind. I've followed these people long enough to now recommend them. I'll keep following Dr Nass to see if we get an apology after her now prolonged misdiagnose of the situation
