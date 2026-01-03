Right next to the train station in Venice is this luscious building.

Do you see the metal and wood things in front of this building? When the square floods, those “tables” are set out adjoining each other, and they form an elevated sidewalk!

Adorable, no?

When the tide is up, the gondola drivers need to duck as they go under the low bridges

Many of the squares still have the remnants of the fountains that provided fresh water before there was indoor plumbing.

Here’s another one.

Even during low tide, gondola drivers will have to duck under this bridge.

The photos below are from the 13th century hotel (Ca’ Sagredo) where they put up the speakers for the conference, a truly historic building.

First a ceiling.

Now a ballroom

In the dining room.

The entire ceiling.

Yet another glorious room.

Check out the marble floor on the landing.

The hospital. The oldest in Venice.

The ceiling of the museum within the hospital.

