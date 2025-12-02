A Historic Chance to Rein in Bioweapons--my interview with Prof. Bryce Nichols' Science from the Fringe podcast
A one hour interview that is very comprehensive about the history of trying to prevent biological warfare, the ups and downs, and where do we go from here
On Substack:
On YouTube
On Spotify
On Apple:
Good luck. The US has bioweapons labs all over the world. This is a few years old, but still very relevant - and very well documented.
http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/
Not to pee on the parade but the DOD will do what it wants. Anyone believing anything different has spent too much time in the bud patch behind Disney Land.
Throughout history since Cain slew Abel, mankind has taken killing each other to the technological limits of the day. That’s never going to change.