The WSJ has run 2 articles recently about the Vatican finances. $500,000 lost, then found in a grocery bag. Officials who refuse to record their expenses. Within 0.2 square miles of territory, the Vatican owns billions of dollars worth of art and rare books, but has borrowed to the hilt and runs a steady $ deficit.

When Latin Americans in droves left the Catholic Church and chose Apostolic/Evangelical churches instead that catered more to the poor, a Pope from Argentina was chosen to shepherd the flock back to the original Church.

When Trump started reducing foreign aid, an American Pope, a long-shot, was chosen. Is it always about the money? Well, at least we will be able to understand his accent.