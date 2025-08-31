Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Lauren Ayers
32m

Here's what I sent to 140 neighbors in an email group where I live in California:

Subj: Ask our electeds to oppose the sneaky Sludge Rider in the Interior Appropriations Bill.

Dr. Meryl Nass explains below. Not only is she active to improve people's medical care, but she also keeps an eye on things that harm our health.

She's spotted how our Senators and Congresspersons say they are protecting us from toxins but then they slip in an escape hatch for their campaign donors in Big Chemical to avoid genuine toxin reduction.

I called Yolo County's U.S. Senators and Congressman to remind them that voters prefer Congress to be honest:

"If you really want to protect your constituents' health, especially our kids' health, you will oppose the Sludge Rider, Section 507 of the Interior and Environment Appropriations bills."

If you call too, that will greatly increase the odds that our guys in DC will oppose the Sludge Rider:

1. Sen. Alex Padilla: His Sac office 916 448-2787 takes messages after hours, say your NAME & ZIP CODE. (DC: 202 224-3553 they only take calls, M-F, 9 to 6 EST)

2. Sen. Adam Schiff in DC: 202 224-3841 takes messages after hours, say your NAME, ADDRESS & ZiP, EMAIL, PHONE #

3. Rep Mike Thompson in DC: 202 225-3311, Woodland: 530 753-5301, 9-5, say your NAME, ADDRESS & ZIP

They listen when we call!

Lauren

Grasshopper Kaplan
4m

Do you mean to suggest our CONgress is full of not merely shit but sludge?

Sounds tasty but not vegan, will have to pass, what a gass

