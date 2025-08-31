Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gaye's avatar
Gaye
33m

If Congress gives this shield, it means they’ve learned nothing or they’re paid shills. Or both.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture