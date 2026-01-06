A reminder: lab accidents have in fact caused outbreaks and deaths.
Most of these were not reported by the lab, but were discovered by others. How many lab-borne epidemics have there been?
A reminder that so-called “Pandemic Preparedness” or the “Biosecurity Agenda” are accompanied by huge risks. The more labs that experiment with dangerous or deadly organisms, the greater the risk of an escape, and the greater the risk of deliberate exposures.
Below are some of the outbreaks we know a lot about. The biggest outbreaks were the result of vaccines or vaccine research: Polio, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis and Brucella.
Interesting that Lyme disease, bird, flu, and swine flu have not been listed. Over 20 years ago I became friends with an insider that told me that Lyme disease, swine, flu, and bird flu escape from bio labs.. today I learned that he was correct that Lyme disease escaped from Plum Island either accidentally or on purpose. He also said that bird flu escape from a Chinese bio lab. And swine flu escaped from a Cuban bio lab and Cuba doesn’t have an army, but they use biological warfare.. I have no idea if he is correct on all three accounts. Regardless., the possibility. Of exterminating life on earth through chemical toxins, and our pathogens created in Bio labs is a reality!
Forgot the CV19 virus. Last I read, there are dozens of labs doing GOF work in the US and hundreds in rest of the world. They all use the excuse they are developing vaccines antidotes just in case.