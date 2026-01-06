https://resolve.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/epidemiological-indicators-of-accidental-laboratoryorigin-outbreaks/70CEB01D9DA6FC4E9DA077CF23B8407D

A reminder that so-called “Pandemic Preparedness” or the “Biosecurity Agenda” are accompanied by huge risks. The more labs that experiment with dangerous or deadly organisms, the greater the risk of an escape, and the greater the risk of deliberate exposures.

Below are some of the outbreaks we know a lot about. The biggest outbreaks were the result of vaccines or vaccine research: Polio, Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis and Brucella.