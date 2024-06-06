Share this postA short (11 minute) audio about the development of corruption over ~25 years at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherA short (11 minute) audio about the development of corruption over ~25 years at the WHOAccording to my memory, this is quite accurateMeryl NassJun 06, 202453Share this postA short (11 minute) audio about the development of corruption over ~25 years at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13Sharehttps://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/WHO---Lessons-from-History--Klagemauer.tv:453Share this postA short (11 minute) audio about the development of corruption over ~25 years at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther13SharePrevious
RIP Donald Rumsfeld 1932-2021.
Corruption inside of corruption inside of corruption. What a legacy 🙄
.