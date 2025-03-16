https://agriculture.ny.gov/news/state-agriculture-department-announces-plans-updated-milk-supply-surveillance-strategy

New York State Working in Close Collaboration with Federal Partners to Develop Surveillance Strategy for Milk Supply Used in Raw Milk Cheese Processing Following Research Conducted at Cornell University

HPAI Has Not Been Found in Any Raw Milk Cheese Available in the Marketplace to Date

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (Department) today announced that it is working together with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), the National Association of Dairy Regulatory Officials (NADRO), and state partners to actively develop an updated surveillance strategy for the milk supply being used in raw milk cheese processing to facilitate the early detection of potential highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. This follows the release of preliminary results of research conducted by Cornell University, commissioned by the Department and FDA, which suggest that HPAI may survive the 60-day aging process in some varieties of raw milk cheese that is made with raw milk containing HPAI.