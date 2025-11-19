Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No One Important's avatar
No One Important
39m

No ideas, Meryl, just guesses. It may be due to current event/distractions. When the news cycle is slow, people look for new things to read, but when saturated with scandals, they have no time. Plus, with all the useful writing on Substack alone, I-- for one-- am totally saturated and simply can't digest anymore. It likely is a combination of these and other things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaven Bearden's avatar
Kaven Bearden
1h

I love your content and I believe you’re a truth teller ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture