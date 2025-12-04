I missed the very beginning of the ACIP meeting today (Dr. Pebsworth’s talk) as my tour to Italica today got back late.

Dr. Nevison, a CDC consultant, presented actual data on Hep B incidence, and compared it with CDC models (especially the Armstrong model) which exaggerate predicted cases (by a factor of 100 when compared with CDC’s actual numbers) if vaccine is not given to every baby.

61% of Alaskans vaccinated as children over 5 still showed antibody titers 30 years later, but only about half vaccinated at earlier ages still had antibodies 30 years later. The issue is that there is no good evidence that vaccinating very early will in fact protect through adulthood.

And sure enough, what age groups are currently developing Hep B in the US? Ages 40-60! Her analysis of CDC data also showed that the newborn vaccine program made no visible difference to the downward trend in new Hep B cases that began long before the program started.

Mark Blaxill was very restrained in his report and responses. Kudos to him for his careful literature review. I want to state, for the doctors who gleefully state there is no evidence of harm when the vaccine is given to newborns (or to later humans)—that France vaccinated half the country with this vaccine in the 1980s, and had a huge increase in multiple sclerosis cases. So they then relabeled the cases as Neuro damage, NOS (not otherwise specified) to confuse everyone.

Below is an abstract from the MD PhD toxicologist expert witness on Hep B vaccine in France: Dr. Marc Girard served as the expert for both sides after being given access to all the unpublished trial data. Seems odd but that is how French law works. Despite CDC toadies continually claiming there is no evidence of harm, in fact there is huge evidence but most has not been published and remains hidden. Which must have taken a concerted effort. But Dr. Girard got to see it, and it was horrendous.

And it makes me wonder if the public poisoning via COVID vaccines is a later iteration of a plan that was earlier carried out with Hepatitis B vaccines, beginning in the late 1980s, to weaken or reduce the population. Sorry, but I have heard and seen so many anecdotes about the serious harms this vaccine has done. Before COVID, imo it was the most dangerous vaccine (and least needed) on the childhood schedule. HPV got close.

Most readers probably missed it, but in 2021 the CDC began yet another campaign to universally vaccinate all US adults up to age 60 for Hepatitis B. Their campaign never really got off the ground. They had tried it also in 2013, and earlier.

The CDC went after newborn babies in 1991, knowing that mothers were hardly in a state to carefully consider whether they should accede to the vaccine, immediately after having given birth. Hospitalized newborns in their first 12 hours of life were a captive audience, and CDC captured them.

Also worth emphasizing is that the pivotal clinical trials just looked for side effects for 3-5 DAYS post-vaccination. What a great plan to miss all the autoimmune, chronic complications. How did the manufacturers and FDA and CDC get away with this scam, and keep it going for 34 years? As I have said before, when you vaccinate babies at birth, the parents will never know if they had a normal baby at birth that got damaged, or whether the baby was damaged before receiving the shot. Not only won’t they know, they won’t be able to prove anything. Clever, huh?

That IS the 64,000 dollar question. Who paid, and kept on paying. WHY?

Luckily Dr. Marc Girard’s article did get published (and his other articles and speeches, but few today know about them). He had a conscience, something rare today. I met with him near his home in Versailles, about 22 years ago, to learn about his work firsthand:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15722255/

Abstract

According to Hippocratic tradition, the safety level of a preventive medicine must be very high, as it is aimed at protecting people against diseases that they may not contract. This paper points out that information on the safety of hepatitis B vaccine (HBV) is biased as compared to classical requirements of evidence-based medicine (EBM), as exemplified by a documented selectivity in the presentation or even publication of available clinical or epidemiological data. Then, a review is made of data suggesting that HBV is remarkable by the frequency, the severity and the variety of its complications, some of them probably related to a mechanism of molecular mimicry leading to demyelinating diseases, and the others reproducing the spectrum of non-hepatic manifestations of natural hepatitis B. To be explained, this unusual spectrum of toxicity requires additional investigations based upon complete release of available data.

One thing that has not been emphasized today: the ingredients in the 2 hepatitis B vaccines sold in the US, in addition to the Hep B antigens:



Hep B (Engerix-B): 250 mcg aluminum as aluminum hydroxide, up to 5% yeast protein, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, sodium dihydrogen phosphate dihydrate. (Dr. Mark Geier, David’s father, told me that there was a much higher rate of adverse event reports to VAERS for Engerix compared to Recombivax, fwiw.)



Hep B (Recombivax): soy peptone, dextrose, amino acids, mineral salts, phosphate buffer, formaldehyde, 250 mcg aluminum, yeast protein

Despite 34 years of the policy to give all newborns the Hep B vaccine (and nearly 80% of newborns receive it) there has been almost no safety data collected since then to provide support to the program. Why would our public health agencies avoid demanding a study from industry—or paying for a study of safety in all that time? The most obviousl reason is that they did not want to document serious adverse events that they likely knew were occuring. And now probably no one is left at CDC who made the crucial decisions and initiated the coverup.

The “Healthy Vaccinee Effect” that was mentioned refers to the fact people are often not vaccinated when they have an acute illness, or chronic illnesses that weaken them. It also refers to premature and low birth weight infants, who are generally not vaccinated at birth. The sick or tiny babies who can’t get the birth dose are therefore put into an “unvaccinated” category that is compared overall to babies who were vaccinated at birth. Then their death rates are then compared. And what do you know? Of course the sick and tiny babies have higher death rates. Which makes the vaccine appear safe.

No randomized, placebo-controlled studies have ever been done on the birth dose of Hep B vaccine. IOM would not commit to whether there is sufficient evidence to accept or reject whether the vaccine causes serious harms.

In a Kaiser study, there were 8 SIDS deaths in a large roup of vaccinees, but no SIDS deaths in the unvaccinated group, who were dying at a high rate from many other things. Then the Kaiser authors restudied the groups and said they found 4 SIDS deaths among the unvaxxed, and claimed the two groups were statistically similar, according to Blaxill—throwing Kaiser’s methodology into serious question.

This meeting was painful to watch in a new way. I found myself yelling at the screen after some of the liaison members kept saying the same stuff over and over again, but getting more loud, more shrill. And the interrupting! This was by far the rudest ACIP meeting ever. I don’t think I ever shouted at the screen before during an ACIP meeting.

And so many of these “liaison” members were performing the same type of insulting theater. I finally realized they had gotten not only the same TALKING POINTS from their Pharma lobbyist handlers, but they had also been told to be rude, to interrupt, to repeat, to raise the tenor of their voices, to challenge the credentials of the ACIP members. Else why would so many of them be doing the same thing?

So here are the talking points that I noticed. Wonder how much Pharma paid for this @#$_show ?