https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/remembering-francis-boyle-international-law-expert-medical-freedom-advocate/

Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., an expert on international law who warned about the dangers of bioweapons research and the proposed World Health Organization pandemic treaty, died Jan. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., an expert on international law who warned about the dangers of bioweapons research and the proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty, died Jan. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. He was 74.

Boyle was a professor of international law at the University of Illinois, an international lawyer and a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. He authored several books, including “Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates are Criminal,” and “Biowarfare and Terrorism.”

As an international lawyer, Boyle argued cases before international bodies and represented countries and entities including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Palestinian Authority, and the Blackfoot and Lakota nations.

In recent years, Boyle voiced support for the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak, and argued against high-risk biological weapons labs and gain-of-function research which may have contributed to the virus’s origins.

Until recently, Boyle was teaching and was involved in several legal cases, including one challenging mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), said Boyle “was a lifelong fighter for truth, justice and peace.”

“He was a dear friend to CHD, offering information and advice on many issues, particularly bioweapons where his expertise was unique. We will miss his kindness, wisdom and guidance,” Holland said.

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, executive director of CHD Africa and founder of the health advocacy organization Transformative Health Justice, praised Boyle’s work defending international human rights.

“Professor Francis Boyle was a titan of a human being, first for his exemplary guts and his principles, and second, for his humble yet confident expertise on human rights and international law … I will always love, respect and honor him in my role as a human rights activist, journalist and lawyer,” Mohamed said.

Aimee Villella McBride, executive director of the Global Wellness Forum, recalled Boyle’s work in uncovering the role of international organizations and non-governmental organizations in promoting global health policies and proposals such as the pandemic treaty.

“His wisdom and collaboration were invaluable as we unraveled the inner workings” of nongovernmental organizations and “other governing bodies who were looking to create one-world government policies that threatened our sovereignty,” McBride said.

Boyle pledged to ‘keep after Fauci’

Boyle said high-risk pathogen research contravened the bioweapons act he authored and likely contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boyle argued that such labs should be shut down “immediately and effectively,” and that “otherwise, there is going to be another leak.”

In 2006, Boyle represented residents of a low-income Boston neighborhood who opposed the construction of a high-risk biological research laboratory in the area.

“At that time, we argued that the BSL-4 [biosafety level 4] would engage in existentially … dangerous biological warfare research, and that was even before … gain-of-function,” Boyle told The Defender in October 2022. “We knew from the get-go how dangerous this lab was going to be and tried to stop it. We tried, we failed.”

Boyle also suggested that gain-of-function research, which involves the genetic alteration of an organism to enhance its biological functions and which may have led to the development of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, should be banned.

“All so-called gain-of-function research, both public and private, should be terminated immediately and criminalized expressly by name,” Boyle told The Defender in September 2024.

In January 2020, Boyle warned governments and public health authorities that COVID-19 was an engineered bioweapon.

“My intention for doing this was to alert all governments in the world and public health authorities that what humanity was dealing with here was an existentially dangerous biological warfare weapon that must be treated as such, and not some animal virus that had somehow miraculously jumped out of the Wuhan wet market,” Boyle told The Defender in July 2023.

Boyle said government officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, attempted to cover up the leak.

Fauci “knew about the Chinese lab leak all along and covered it up right from the very get-go around September of 2019,” Boyle told The Defender in June 2024. “Fauci has … lied and perjured himself before Congress. He should have been prosecuted already. You cannot believe one word he is saying.”

Ten days before his death, Boyle addressed the preemptive pardon former President Joe Biden granted to Fauci last month. He told The Defender that while the pardon shields Fauci from federal charges, it does not protect him from state-level charges.

“On Sept. 11, 2021, I publicly launched a campaign to get Fauci and his accomplices indicted, prosecuted and convicted for murder and conspiracy to commit murder by every state and local prosecutor in the U.S. … We will keep after Fauci and his accomplices until he and they are sitting in jail,” Boyle said.

An ‘archetype of an attorney and an academic’

In recent years, Boyle actively opposed the WHO’s efforts to enact a pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Boyle said these legal changes would threaten national sovereignty and health and medical freedom.

In May 2023, Boyle told The Defender the WHO’s proposed instruments were “an attempt to take over the United States of America by using the WHO as a front for that purpose.”

Boyle argued that the proposals were meant to go beyond just the realm of international public health.

These proposals marked “the first time … that globalists spent an enormous amount of time, effort, money and brainpower to construct a worldwide totalitarian police state under the guise of protecting public health,” Boyle told The Defender in May 2024.

Dr. Meryl Nass, founder of Door to Freedom, said Boyle was instrumental in the defeat of the pandemic treaty last year and the watering down of the WHO’s proposed IHR amendments. She said:

“Francis was the first person to blow the whistle on the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments, revealing that the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 promised the U.S. would comply with the IHR amendments — even though they had not been finalized or voted on at that time.

“Francis advised Door to Freedom and worked with us in the background in our fight to expose the coup and turn it around. His advice was crucial to our success. I will miss his counsel greatly.”

Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., who proposed legislation to ban COVID-19 and mRNA vaccines in Florida and launched a legal challenge opposing their administration, called Boyle “a true American hero.” He said Boyle wrote an affidavit for his legal case, adding:

“Dr. Francis Boyle’s death is a monumental loss not just to the health freedom movement, but to the world at large.

“Behind the scenes, he was an invaluable resource to many activists in the liberty and human movement. In a world littered with negative archetypes of attorneys and academics, Dr. Francis Boyle stands apart as a positive archetype of an attorney and an academic.

“Whether prosecuting genocide and war crimes, or fighting for the rights of oppressed people, or fighting against biological warfare against the human race, Dr. Francis Boyle stood for truth and justice.”