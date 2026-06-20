On the director of national intelligence’s last day in office, June 18, she released 64 documents to the public. From their titles, they appear to be wide ranging, and it’s not clear to me how they were chosen. The Internet has gone off in the new house, my cellular connection has only one bar, so I’ve not been able to read them yet. But bear with me and in a week, I will have at least perused them.

BTW, even though I typed in the name “Gabbard“ in the title, the AI tried to change it to Shabbat. This can’t be random.

While I spent the last couple of months packing up my life from the last 38 years, i had tremendous apprehension about the move, and I didn’t know why. I worked hard to choose the best moving company. I measured my furniture and got rid of about 1000 pounds of paper. Which probably still left me several thousand more pounds. I have always feared that a lot electronic information can be erased or lost and so I haven’t relied on it. Which may be foolish.

Yesterday was moving day. Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Not everything, but almost. The moving company I had contracted with and paid initial deposit to did not show and sent a subcontractor who was difficult to work with, despite promising me this would not happen. The bank was closed on Juneteenth so I could not get a cashiers check and the move almost didn’t happen. I had to pay a 5% additional fee to use a credit card. In the turmoil, I lost my key ring on my trip to the bank (which was closed). It was nowhere to be found.

I thought I would have to break into the new house but luckily, I had the garage door opener in my car so was able to get in without a key. I thought I would be unable to lock my former home, but a good friend showed up unexpectedly with a set of keys I had given her many years ago, and lunch too.

This morning, the movers showed up an hour early and I had to quickly get my car out of the garage so they could move things into it. In all this confusion, I backed into a tree.

The new moving company overcharged me compared to what the original moving company had promised, which was that I would be charged by the cubic foot, rather than by an over estimate. I had to pay probably $2000 extrato get my stuff delivered, with the alternative being that they would store my stuff until I paid and charge me for storage.

I had visited the police station yesterday to see if anyone had turned in my keys and they hadn’t, but today, luckily, the police called and the keys were turned in.

The moral of the story is that, although I had interviewed three moving companies with excellent ratings, and hadasked for specifics and had been promised them verbally, I did not have them in writing. Moving companies are worse than used car salesmen today and apparently will promise you anything to get you to use their company. This company was highly rated by Forbes, by the way. I’m guessing they paid for that rating. It is a highly competitive industry and while I thought I had done my due diligence, I was wrong. The business model is that they have you in a bind because you can’t change moving companies at the last second.

My friend had had a premonition that the movers wouldn’t show up. I think we were getting messages from the ether.

Tulsi’s document drop press release is entirely focused on tony Fauci and his interactions with the intelligence community. This was allegedly to protect his reputation, hide the fact that his agency had funded the Wuhan lab, cover up the lab leak and induce the publication of “proximal origins.” Fauci allegedly had a goal to develop a universal vaccine that could be worth trillions.

I’m anxious to read the documents and I think there will be useful information in them about Fauci’s interactions with the intelligence community and the fact that he lied under oath about this.

However, if there was only a lab leak, and the issue is whether the virus was made in a lab or whether it had a zoonotic origin, this in no way explains why a particularly toxic design for a vaccine was chosen, nor does it explain the suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

If Fauci was simply seeking to roll out a new vaccine platform, there was no reason to include deliberate additions that affected the recipients immune system in multiple adverse ways, which could have been predicted.

And if it was just a lab leak, and they made a mistake with the vaccine design, our federal health agencies would have changed the design and optimized it for safety. Not only was that not done, but they retained the particularly noxious portions of the vaccine in subsequent designs.

Therefore, I believe that focusing on a lab leak is simply another cover story. Maybe the virus did leak out of a lab instead of being deliberately spread. But clearly the effort to harm people by withholding appropriate therapies for the virus and forcing deadly, so-called therapeutics on the public had been long planned and had been agreed to by the leaders of almost every nation.

We must not let the Covid experience be relegated to a simple lab error.

More later, when I dig out from under.