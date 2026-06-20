Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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peggy bean's avatar
peggy bean
14h

Omg Meryl! My heart goes out to you. Nothing funny about these comedies of errors. I think the lab leak hullabaloo is to distract us from the many dead and dying from the vax.

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Jan Barendrecht's avatar
Jan Barendrecht
14h

Moving is one of the events where Murphy's laws apply: "Mayhem happens when having prepared for the best outcome and when least expected".

That most nations had agreed on the "safe & effective" issue was best summarized recently by my gardener: "everyone over 60, entering a public hospital in vertical position, is supposed to leave horizontally".

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