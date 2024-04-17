https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Global-Health-Security-Strategy-2024-1.pdf

Page 1:

Over the last 3 years, we have more than doubled our global health partnerships —working directly with 50 countries to ensure they can more effectively prevent, detect, and control outbreaks. And we are working with partners to support an additional 50 countries to save even more lives and minimize economic losses. With strong bipartisan support from Congress, we also championed the creation of the Pandemic Fund, a new international body that has already catalyzed $2 billion in financing from 27 contributors, including countries, foundations, and philanthropies, to build stronger global health security capabilities. We are working to make life-saving medicines and vaccines more rapidly available in health emergencies, including through supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. And we are leading efforts to ensure international financial institutions, such as the World Bank Group, scale up lending for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response because health security, economic security, climate security, and national security are all related.

page 28

Even though I have been reading between the lines for years, it is still scary when I read it printed neatly in black and white that they really are using the “health” hook to wrap up the food supply, economic development, plants and animals…into one neat “thing” they plan to control in the name of preventing zoonotic disease spillover. They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. The train is barrelling down the tracks.