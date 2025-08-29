1. Daniel Jernigan was involved with the original anthrax letter investigation in Florida. The feckless CDC “experts” kept the building open where the first anthrax letter was identified for several days, allowing people to come and go at American Media, Inc. in Boca Raton—despite knowing of the letter that had been received by an employee (Bob Stevens, who worked for The Sun)—and had resulted in his death. How many did they expose? And then, of course, they used the exposure to try and get the employees to take a dangerous anthrax vaccine.

It seems that Dr. Jernigan was in charge of that fiasco, since he was the first author describing the investigation. Good work, Daniel. Shows how competent these experts in “preparedness” really are.

2. I have mentioned Demetre Daskalakis before. I believe he sold out his gay brethren to enhance his career, by convincing over a million of them to get a monkeypox vaccine shot—never warning them that both of the 2 available shots caused myocarditis and that they were liability-free. Nor that the severity of the illness had been majorly hyped.

It is very questionable whether the shots work, or rather, what is their efficacy? The NEJM published a very favorable estimate, which I criticized for fraudulent methodology at the time. Currently CDC has a weasel word discussion of monkeypox vaccine (Jynneos) efficacy on its website. Check out how carefully this is worded so they make no definite efficacy claim but dance around it, and hope you think it is highly (70%) efficacious. Great example of CDC transparency:

Then they provide other peoples’ data, but without claiming these data should be relied on in anyway.

Then we get this hodgepodge of walking back the above data:

Typical CDC, always selling you the next pig in a poke.

I have discussed Dr. DD before.