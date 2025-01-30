About those bat viruses, where they came from, what it means... Jim Haslam looks at them under the microscope, while Spartacus takes the 30,000 foot view
Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2
Jeff Sachs: Covid was made in a US lab
What the CIA said is true: this virus came out of a lab. What they didn’t tell you? It was almost surely made in a US lab (UNC) but tested in a Chinese laboratory…
Jim Haslam
Thank you for putting out this information. The more I learn the more angry and disgusted I get with the newly pardoned Mr Science. Can a pardon possibly be legal if no specific charges had previously been filed?
Jeff Sachs… 100% on point, this was a U.S DoD intelligence operation, a pre cursor, trial run, forced upon the globalists in a frantic bid to save the fiat monetary system… they had to shut the World markets down, lose value in the markets which we know resulted in order they could re-leverage by further monetary stimulus to save the fiat fiscal system weighed down with debt, now on the face of it sceptics will say it makes no sense to print and add stimulus to an overburdened and indebted fiscal system, but with the shut downs forced and mandated, the markets losing trillions they created and enhanced the debt to equity ratio that afforded them the opportunity to stimulate their economies, specifically the G7… what little they gained from doing so, name.y it bought them time, time to hang on by their fingernails as they presently are to maintaining the control they have enjoyed the last five centuries+ … the global economy especially Western is still hanging by a thread, hence the overt actions to provoke via Ukraine a Global conflagration a kinetic hot war they under Biden were agitating for, ditto Iran, hoping that by provoking a response from Russia for their provocations, think Crocus City Hall Terrorist attack, the multiple assassinations of leading politicians including Irans Ibrahim RAISI, many Russian senior figures in Russian society and those politically connected as well as many military figures, recall the attacks on the Kremlin, equivalent to attacking the White House or the U.K Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, (Imagine how the U.S would respond to such an intrusion) then there were the attacks on Russian early warning Radar systems, designed to warn of incoming Nuclear strikes, again, just imagine the same occasioning U.S equivalent sites, then proxy Israel was used to launch attacks to ratchet up the conflict potential against BRICS + member and Russian ally Iran, Israel bombing Iranian Embassies and missions, all attacks that were such that if reversed as we know the U.S would launch Armageddon.
Thus those who perpetrated such flagrant attacks did so hoping the response would provide the escalatory reaction they could leverage to justify the response long planned for, hoped for, agitated for … providing these warmongering arseholes the long hoped for reasoning to have and justify their global war, a conflagration they misguidedly believed they would win and having won, they assumed and War gamed that akin the settlement conference that set the global fiscal agenda post WW2, Bretton Woods, that they would achieve their Bretton Woods moment 21st century flavoured, guaranteeing them the opportunity to reset the global fiscal system..
This deluded, sociopathic and demented thinking underscores both how desperate and truly evil those in control are, they have no qualms consigning hundreds of millions of innocent lives to hardship, death, injury, widowhood, widowers, orphans, becoming fatherless, nope, that is merely collateral damage in their eyes, prepared to risk nuclear War, indeed many amongst them calling for, extolling and championing such a conflict, this does underscore how psychologically unbalanced these people are, that they would gladly and with glee risk a Mutually Assured Destruction MAD event, all for their coveted prize of retaining control on the levers of power, wealth, of as now throughout our Western democracies 😂😂😂, full control, We, humanity owes Russia and Putin a huge debt, despite the provocations they have never bitten nor taken this poisoned bait… knowing full well the stakes played for in this zero sum, winner take all game perpetuated the Western domiciled ghouls led the U.S on behalf the monied interests in the U.S and especially Europe…
This cabal of tyrants as we know are led by thirteen…. (funny number but purposeful being those at the top and apex of this evil pyramid) families .. some of whom date back to the days of the Roman Empire having survived in their position of privilege literally for millennia… once you know who, the history, the why, it all falls and slots into place, nothing being as it seems… our job to call them out, more importantly to become aware, to awaken from the slumber most are in, to understand the true genesis of the World we occupy, live upon and are a part of… just saying …
Kia Kaha from New Zealand