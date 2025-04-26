https://www.politico.com/news/2025/04/26/rfk-jr-isnt-staying-in-his-lane-trump-is-thrilled-00310770

… It’s a high-profile approach that the White House has encouraged, pointing to polling showing he’s among the most popular Cabinet officials and betting that his MAHA agenda will resonate with a wide cross-section of voters who emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic distrustful of government health experts and receptive to Kennedy’s emphasis on chronic disease.

“Everyone sees a need to deliver for those MAHA voters, because it’s a new coalition,” said a White House official, who noted that Kennedy’s supporters skew younger and more female than the traditional Republican base. “You could actually close the gender gap and maintain the margins Trump got with young people.”

Guided largely by his own longstanding fixations on food, wellness and environmental “toxins,” Kennedy is leading a campaign to ban soda and other unhealthy items from the food stamp program, at one point vowing to approve restriction requests sent to “my agency” even though it falls under the USDA’s jurisdiction. A skeptic of fluoridated water, he’s touted the EPA’s reexamination of national fluoride standards….