Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harold Gielow's avatar
Harold Gielow
6h

Listen up! You can trust Bobby Kennedy to do the right thing for the right reasons. Don’t be naive. He is fighting against powerful forces which will oppose him all the way. Many believe he should immediately pull the Covid “vaccines.” He has come out publicly as against them for children and against mandates. He has begun a testing phase to bring the receipts. He will, eventually, ban the mRNA gene therapies as population wide vaccines. In the interim, he is recognizing every American’s God given right of informed consent.

Bobby would give his life to make America healthy again. Trust him. Support him. Pray for him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
7h

Everyone knows those vexxxines cause autism and worse.

I voted to get rid of that shit , I voted for peace, I keep getting wars and needles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture