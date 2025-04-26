According to Politico, RFK is being given a wide berth to work on health, encroaching on other agencies, as his supporters are critical for a midterm win
… It’s a high-profile approach that the White House has encouraged, pointing to polling showing he’s among the most popular Cabinet officials and betting that his MAHA agenda will resonate with a wide cross-section of voters who emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic distrustful of government health experts and receptive to Kennedy’s emphasis on chronic disease.
“Everyone sees a need to deliver for those MAHA voters, because it’s a new coalition,” said a White House official, who noted that Kennedy’s supporters skew younger and more female than the traditional Republican base. “You could actually close the gender gap and maintain the margins Trump got with young people.”
Guided largely by his own longstanding fixations on food, wellness and environmental “toxins,” Kennedy is leading a campaign to ban soda and other unhealthy items from the food stamp program, at one point vowing to approve restriction requests sent to “my agency” even though it falls under the USDA’s jurisdiction. A skeptic of fluoridated water, he’s touted the EPA’s reexamination of national fluoride standards….
Listen up! You can trust Bobby Kennedy to do the right thing for the right reasons. Don’t be naive. He is fighting against powerful forces which will oppose him all the way. Many believe he should immediately pull the Covid “vaccines.” He has come out publicly as against them for children and against mandates. He has begun a testing phase to bring the receipts. He will, eventually, ban the mRNA gene therapies as population wide vaccines. In the interim, he is recognizing every American’s God given right of informed consent.
Bobby would give his life to make America healthy again. Trust him. Support him. Pray for him.
Everyone knows those vexxxines cause autism and worse.
I voted to get rid of that shit , I voted for peace, I keep getting wars and needles