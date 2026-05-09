Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
15h

When possible, cut out the middleman and buy direct from the farmer.

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
10h

I pray for our Farmers daily, especially our organic farmers. Just watched a docudrama recently 'Percy vs Goliath' which takes place in 1998 regarding GMO seed/glyphosate/Bayer/Monsanto & a farmer in Canada - powerful & informative. In God we Trust ...

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