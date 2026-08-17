Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock (who killed HCQ) asked Fauci and Francis Collins to help study reported vaccine injuries in May 2021
Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson released another tranche of Fauci documents over the weekend.
Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson released another tranche of Fauci documents over the weekend. But I could not find them in Paul’s Reading Room yet. Here are the two smoking guns tweeted by Senator Johnson.
When the Zionist President gave Fauci a blanket pardon spanning 10+ years (which can't be lawful) after his disgusting handling of COVID, you know we are being attacked from within. Unconventional warfare by the Epstein Class and the Soros Class.
They ALL KNEW!!!