Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Alanna Hartzok's avatar
Alanna Hartzok
12h

YEs overall going local is the way to go. Decentralize! See ten pathways here:

https://alannahartzok.substack.com/p/pathways-to-decentralization

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John's avatar
John
12hEdited

Thanks for all you do, and I'll be spending some time at this link,

"Check out our website, learn the 50 Ways Food and Farmers Are Being Attacked

and learn how you can help defend your family’s food independence."

so thanks again!

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