Substacker Scott Creighton called bullshit on me this morning over my statement that the 2 vaccines WHO said it would roll out on Wednesday (when I listened to the press conference and provided their names) were not novel. He had not read prior posts.

Last night WHO issued a new statement adding the 3’d vaccine (ACAM2000) if the others are not available.

Let me clarify why I said Jynneos was novel (despite being licensed in 2019) and that the Japanese (unlicensed) vaccine is novel. I was not referring to ACAM200 since Wednesday because it has been used for over 20 years despite causing myocarditis in 1 in 175 naive recipients, according to CDC. So it will only be used if it has a liability waiver. Expect all these vaccines to be used ONLY if there is a biability waiver as none have demonstrated safety.

The above is a CDC slide presented on June 23, 2022 with my red markings

The Silence Procedure at the UN

https://sdg.iisd.org/news/un-bodies-formalize-silence-procedure-for-decision-making-during-pandemic/

“The UN General Assembly and UN Economic and Social Council each have adopted a temporary methodology for decision-making while the COVID-19 pandemic prevents in-person meetings at UN Headquarters. The decision-making method is known as the “silence procedure,” a version of which Member States have already been using to reaching agreement informally. On 27 March 2020, the UNGA adopted decision 74/544, titled ‘Procedure for taking decisions of the General Assembly during the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.’ The decision notes “the limitations recommended on meetings within the United Nations premises as precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.” Circulating the proposed decision for adoption, UNGA President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said that from his consultations with the Assembly’s General Committee, “it is quite clear that we all agreed that, under the prevailing extraordinary circumstances, the General Assembly has to be able to take essential decisions related to the Organization.” According to a step-by-step document on applying the silence procedure, the UNGA President will circulate a draft of a decision or resolution to all Member States, specifying the deadline for raising an objection and allowing at least 72 hours. At the same time, the draft is to be made available on the UN’s Official Document System in all official languages, except in extraordinary circumstances. Any information from the Secretariat on programme budgetary implications is to be circulated at the same time.”

“…If there are no objections within the specified time period, the UNGA President will circulate a letter confirming adoption. The step-by-step process also includes options for making an explanation of position. The document indicates that it is not technically possible to hold a vote under this temporary procedure.”

What did the UN say when it adopted this odd procedure?

https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/04/1061302

Silence (procedure) is golden The General Assembly, however, is still taking action on resolutions and decisions amid the pandemic. Ms. Skåre said as the situation progressed, countries took “a leap of faith” and for the first time authorized what she described as a “temporary and very extraordinary procedure”. The General Assembly President, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, now circulates draft resolutions to Member States under what is known as a “silence procedure”. Ambassadors have a 72-hour deadline, giving them time to consult with their capitals, if necessary, before stating their national opinions. A resolution is adopted provided there are no objections, and the President will circulate a letter confirming the adoption. However, it is scuppered if even one country objects and the President will inform Ambassadors that the “silence” has been broken. Ms. Skåre explained that under normal conditions, the General Assembly would vote on a resolution if a Member State calls for it. Currently, this is technically impossible. “We do not have any voting procedures in place under such an extraordinary regime”, she said, adding that “we are exploring, and we will discuss with Member States and consult because there could be different views on whether that will be necessary or not”.

So, the Silence Procedure was an extraordinary method to silence votes due to COVID when in-person meetingss were not possible. The UN has been conducting n-person meetings now for years. Yet it still suppresses actual votes with this emergency procedure that was supposed to have ended? Let’s see what happens at the UNGA meeting next month.